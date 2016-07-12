Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
23:26, 31 January 2018 Wednesday
Europe
15:54, 31 January 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
Brexit dogs May as she eyes 'golden era' with China
Brexit dogs May as she eyes 'golden era' with China

As she embarked on the three-day visit, May batted away critics of her leadership on Brexit and domestic issues, including within her Conservative party.

World Bulletin / News Desk

Prime Minister Theresa May Wednesday forecast a "golden era" in Sino-British relations with deeper trade ties after Britain leaves the European Union, but her visit to China was dogged by Brexit rows at home.

"First and foremost, I'm serving my country and my party. I'm not a quitter and there's a long-term job to be done," she told reporters travelling with her.

The House of Lords is scrutinising a key piece of legislation on quitting the EU, as a leaked government report shows only economic downsides to leaving the bloc.

May discussed Brexit with Premier Li Keqiang when they met at the imposing Great Hall of the People, where both leaders boasted about their "golden era" of relations and the potential for better trade ties.

"We are determined to deepen our trading relationship even further and we are ambitious for what our future trade relationship will be," May said.

The British leader said more than nine billion pounds ($12.7 billion) in business deals would be signed during her visit.

The two countries also launched a joint trade and investment review to "identify priorities" on goods, services and investment, she said.

They also agreed new measures to improve access to the Chinese market and remove trade barriers, including lifting a ban on British beef exports to China within six months.

In a nod to her hosts, May said "we welcome the opportunities" provided by China's cherished Belt and Road initiative, a massive infrastructure project aimed at reviving ancient Silk Road trade routes between East and West and creating greater market access for Chinese companies.

But she threw in a caveat, saying the two countries would continue to work together to ensure that the endeavour "meets international standards".

Li said Sino-British relations "don't have winter, only spring" and their ties would not be affected by Brexit.

"Brexit is a situation that both our countries face," he said. "Our bilateral relationship will not change with the changes of UK relations. We will have assessment and discussion on our trade relationship to make our economic and trade relationship move forward."



Related china theresa may brexit
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
Lula leads Brazil polls despite graft conviction
Lula leads Brazil polls despite graft conviction

An appeals court last week upheld a money laundering and corruption conviction against Lula and imposed a more than 12 year prison sentence. The sentence means that the Workers' Party founder and icon of the Latin American left has few avenues left to being allowed to run in October's election.
2 police 1 civilian killed in Kirkuk Baghdad violence
2 police, 1 civilian killed in Kirkuk, Baghdad violence

Iraqi security sources blame Daesh terrorist group for deadly attacks
Brazil helps Santander earnings shine
Brazil helps Santander earnings shine

The eurozone's biggest bank in terms of market value said its net profit climbed to 6.6 billion euros ($8.2 billion) last year, from 6.2 billion in 2016.
Muslim scholars urge defense of Jerusalem Qudus
Muslim scholars urge defense of Jerusalem (Qudus)

Jerusalem is 'common issue for all Muslims', head of Turkey's Religious Affairs Directorate asserts
US urges end to Qatar-Gulf row
US urges end to Qatar-Gulf row

'This dispute has had direct negative consequences economically and militarily for those involved,' Rex Tillerson says
Trump calls for unity after contentious first year
Trump calls for unity after contentious first year

Delivering his biggest speech of the year, this most polarizing of presidents sought to put the spotlight on a robust economy, while pointedly calling on a packed joint session of Congress to enact tough curbs on immigration.
Trumps says US not interested in talks with Taliban
Trumps says US not interested in talks with Taliban

We don't want to talk with the Taliban. There may be a time, but it's going to be a long time,' president says
Gazans continue protests against US Jerusalem decision
Gazans continue protests against US Jerusalem decision

Jerusalem remains at the heart of the Israel-Palestine conflict
Progress made on NAFTA as sixth round ends
Progress made on NAFTA as sixth round ends

But Americans rip Canada for trade complaints to WTO
CIA chief Russians will meddle in coming US election
CIA chief: Russians will meddle in coming US election

"I haven't seen a significant decrease in their activity," Pompeo told the BBC of the Russians.
White House backs off plan for nationalized 5G network
White House backs off plan for nationalized 5G network

Communication agency’s chief blasts plan
Injured Hamas leader dies in Gaza
Injured Hamas leader dies in Gaza

Al-Alami was seriously injured by gunfire three weeks ago
Not aware of civilian casualties in Afrin Pentagon
Not aware of civilian casualties in Afrin: Pentagon

US is in "close and continued communication" with Turkey over Afrin, says Pentagon spokesperson
Tillerson to rally Americas amid Venezuela crisis
Tillerson to rally Americas, amid Venezuela crisis

On Thursday, Washington's top envoy will lay out his vision for relations with the United States' southern neighbors in a speech in Texas before jetting on a five-nation voyage.
Gaza hospital suspends services due to fuel shortage
Gaza hospital suspends services due to fuel shortage

Beit Hanoun hospital in northern Gaza had "suspended medical services because of the lack of fuel", with patients to be transferred to other hospitals, said Gazan health ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra.
Iraq denies Peshmerga troop advance on Kirkuk
Iraq denies Peshmerga troop advance on Kirkuk

An army officer also denied reports about Peshmerga advance on Mosul

News

British PM to visit China as Brexit looms
British PM to visit China as Brexit looms

Oil slick off China coast trebles in size
Oil slick off China coast trebles in size

Exiled Maldives leader accuses China of 'land grab'
Exiled Maldives leader accuses China of 'land grab'

China to enshrine Xi's name in state constitution
China to enshrine Xi's name in state constitution

China to step up cryptocurrency crackdown
China to step up cryptocurrency crackdown

Oil tanker's sinking off China raises environmental fears
Oil tanker's sinking off China raises environmental fears

Chaotic start to British PM's new year reshuffle
Chaotic start to British PM's new year reshuffle

May says 2018 Brexit progress will renew British pride
May says 2018 Brexit progress will renew British pride

UK PM May's deputy resigns over cover-up scandal
UK PM May's deputy resigns over cover-up scandal

Erdogan, UK's May discuss Jerusalem over phone
Erdogan UK's May discuss Jerusalem over phone

Brexit deal proves critics wrong: UK's May
Brexit deal proves critics wrong UK's May

Brexit: UK to be worse off in every scenario
Brexit UK to be worse off in every scenario

Lords gear up for Brexit bill battle
Lords gear up for Brexit bill battle

EU backs Brexit transition demands as tensions rock May
EU backs Brexit transition demands as tensions rock May

UK intends Brexit transition period deal early in year
UK intends Brexit transition period deal early in year

Facebook widens probe into Russian influence on Brexit
Facebook widens probe into Russian influence on Brexit






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 