Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
23:26, 31 January 2018 Wednesday
News Analysis
16:17, 31 January 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
Indonesia: OIC’s first Trillion Dollar Economy
Indonesia: OIC’s first Trillion Dollar Economy

Indonesia, the largest archipelago nation and the most populous member of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has become a trillion-Dollar economy on January 4, 2018, the first country in both archipelago and OIC categories to do so. This achievement is an opportunity to reflect on what has been achieved and what can be done in the future.

Mohamad Radytio - Indonesia

Over the last four years, Indonesia has maintained 5 % GDP growth per year, a great achievement that helped it reached the trillion-Dollar threshold despite export slowdowns and spending curbs, where exports and spending/consumption are two of Indonesia’s main GDP growth contributor. Other OIC countries such as Turkey and Saudi Arabia, whose GDP per Capita is more than triple Indonesia’s GDP per capita, are yet to pass the threshold, even though World Bank estimated Turkey would pass the threshold by the early next decade.

While Indonesian economic growth was down from the high average of 6-7 % in previous administration, it still managed to breath above 5 % overall, thanks to current administration’s economic reforms which, among others, curtailed a lot of bureaucratic red tape previously necessary for investments. Also, the administration liberalizing various central and regional regulations that critics see as inhibiting foreign direct investment (FDI). As shown by data from Indonesia’s Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM), total FDI in 2017 reached 8,3 billion USD or about 111,7 trillion USD, an increase of 12 % year-on-year from 2016. The 2016 figure itself was a growth of about 10.6 % from 2015. The 2017 figure is also the highest amount of FDI ever recorded in Indonesian history, indicating government reforms successfully make Indonesia more attractive for investments.

This, in turn, managed to supplement the decrease in exports, which according to World Bank statistics fell to 14, 79 billion USD in December 2017 from a high 17.6 billion USD in 2014, the last year of Yudhoyono administration. While in 2017, for a first time in current administration the level of exports increasing 6.93 % to 14,79 billion USD, it was still below market estimates of 12,7 % exports growth. As for my estimation, given current trends and statistics, the level of exports growth would not return to 2014 numbers until at least 2020, when 2019 presidential election results would give certainty on the country’s direction, and therefore its stability. If commodity prices -which hold significant portion of exports- fall further, recovery would take even longer. This is why Sri Mulyani, the administration’s economy minister, has repeatedly argued for the need of reforms and investment-based economic growth.

Over the last two years, Widodo administration has slashed many government subsidies which the administration perceived as either unproductive or misplaced. It is hoped, from this policies, Indonesia can accelerate its GDP growth and in the long-run move from a consumption-based growth. Some economists assess that there would be a short term decrease in spending/consumption because fuel, electricity and fertilizer subsidies being withdrawn .However, in long-term it is also estimated that market readjustment would lead into increase in overall productivity ( i.e. less pollution, more effective consumption) and better allocation of government resources.

The latter is hold true because Widodo administration is increasing the infrastructure investment, partially funded by FDI and Chinese loans but also from government funds previously intended for subsidies. New bridges, toll roads, harbours, airports, and other infrastructures that being built in short period of time are testaments of Widodo’s success. Yet, while these reforms and its multiplier effects managed to get GDP growth floating above 5 %, it also failed to bring fair impacts to society. Many Indonesians feel their living costs getting unbearable, what was predicted as short-term decrease turned into prolonged difficulties. With imposition of new fees and taxes alongside the reforms, critics condemn the administration as disadvantaging the less-fortunate. Given Indonesia’s potentials, it should not be happening that way.

Indonesia is projected to have more than 300 Million population by 2025, with more than 33 % of them will be people below 30 years old, as told by Indonesian Statistical Central Bureau (BPS). This is not only a great potential because it means there will be about 100 million new consumers with active buying behaviors that would in itself driven up the consumption, but it gives a tremendous investment opportunities be it in the field of education, work training, or sociocultural exchanges, which is expected to become important in millennial years.

In educational field, in an area where transition into service-based economy is regarded as the future, young age of this demographic would make them easier to adapt into this transition, potentially becoming substitute to their seniors who have more experience but less adaptability. Furthermore, at a time when uncertainty becoming inhibitor to investments, Indonesia’s demographic and infrastructural structure give much needed stability. It has a pyramid-like structure which means there would be booming economic consumption, crops of new workforce that still can be shaped in accordance with needs, and infrastructural development which would facilitate growth and networking deep into rural areas.

To put it into perspective, even with infrastructure that still in development stage, significantly commodity-driven exports, unfavorable international market largely untapped regional potential and imbalanced economic growth planning, Indonesia is still managed to grow its economy above 5 % annually. If favorable conditions return, there is a successful transition into service-based economy and if there is a competent administration in place, then a double digit annual GDP growth would be possible to achieve. This is an economic potential that investors or like-minded people cannot miss.

This yet to mention Indonesia’s potential within Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). As Islamic learning becomes more common and people starts to thinking religious influence in daily life as a positive thing, Indonesia could really lead OIC not only in terms of economic and demographic size, but also in terms of providing guiding path. Against worldwide trends, religiosity becoming more apparent year-by-year, youth rebellion that becoming more extreme throughout the globe is in Indonesia being balanced by its youth’s increasing piety.

Ten years ago, Mosques were barely filled with young people and finding young girls with headscarves would be like winning a lottery. Now, young people are filling Mosques and Churches while you can find headscarved young girls on each corner of the country. In Indonesia, modernity is going hand-in-hand with religiosity. Indonesia has the ability to become a model for the Muslim World. All Indonesia needs is finding the visionary leader whose records or visions are able to reap all of its potential.



Related OIC economy Indonesia
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
News Analysis News
Indonesia OIC s first Trillion Dollar Economy
Indonesia: OIC’s first Trillion Dollar Economy

Indonesia, the largest archipelago nation and the most populous member of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has become a trillion-Dollar economy on January 4, 2018, the first country in both archipelago and OIC categories to do so. This achievement is an opportunity to reflect on what has been achieved and what can be done in the future.
Trump's Davos speech loaded with contradictions
Trump's Davos speech loaded with contradictions

How does Trump expect world leaders to put their countries first while enabling forces that undermine their security?
The meaning of Operation Olive Branch
The meaning of “Operation Olive Branch”

Syrian history is an important part of the Turkish thousand years' history with “Greater Seljuk Empire,” “Chiefdoms,” “Anatolian Seljuk Sultanate” and “Ottoman Empire.”
The racist history of the US revisited
The racist history of the US revisited

After Trump’s racist remarks, John Feeley,the U.S. ambassador to Panama resigned. The American diplomats in Africa are trying to clean the air polluted by Trump.
Why is the Afrin situation a threat to Turkey
Why is the Afrin situation a threat to Turkey?

The terrorist PKK/PYD occupies a majority of Turkish-Syrian border region, posing a major threat to Turkey's security
America first or America alone
America first or America alone?

Trump seems too misinformed to realize the importance of building international alliances, even for countries like the US
India s Congress Party getting revived after series of electoral
India’s Congress Party getting revived after series of electoral setbacks

This upcoming assembly elections to be held in many important states of India and it will be test for Rahul Gandhi's leadership, who has recently took over as President of the Congress from his mother Sonia Gandhi.
Who is stirring up trouble in Iran
Who is stirring up trouble in Iran?

The steps leading to the coup known as Operation Ajax started with Prime Minister Mohammad Mosaddegh nationalizing the Iranian oil industry in early 1951.
Events That Stayed On In Our Minds From 2017
Events That Stayed On In Our Minds From 2017

In the past year (2017) there have been many events that can be sorted according to their importance in relation to where they are viewed
2018 is going to be a decision making year for
2018 is going to be a decision making year for the EU too

In addition to political and economic crisis, all these signal an identity crisis for the EU.
Where is Suakin and what business does Turkey have there
Where is Suakin and what business does Turkey have there?

There was a great stir in the hall. After concluding my speech, while my foreign colleagues were objecting in their own language, those listening to the speech in Turkish were constantly changing channels, following the discussion with curiosity.
White racists and Zionists
‘White racists’ and Zionists

We had talked about the connection of Steve Bannon, who wants to direct the U.S.’s Republican Party to a more rightist (and more pro-Israel) line, with the racist, anti-migrant, anti-Islam parties in European Union countries.
US UK diverge on Syria
US, UK diverge on Syria

Recent differences in British and American goals in Middle East result in divergent policies
Jerusalem Qudus crisis appears to be part of a larger
Jerusalem (Qudus) crisis appears to be part of a larger case

Jerusalem (Qudus) is a sacred city for three great monotheistic religions; however, for Muslims it has a much more distinctive importance. It is a highly significant city, in which Masjid al-Aqsa is located, which is mentioned in the Surah Al-Isra as the first place of the Miraj incident and our first qiblah.  
Narendra Modi - Prime Minister or Poll Manager of India
Narendra Modi - Prime Minister or Poll Manager of India?

As the harsh, strident and blaring noises of loudspeakers fall silent and process of electioneering comes to end for the final phase of the state election, one can heave a sigh of relief.
Does Self-Determination Right Grant the Right for Unilateral Independence
Does “Self-Determination” Right Grant the Right for Unilateral Independence?

At the present time, we are witnessing the rise of secessionist movements across the world whose political discourse is built on the basis of the right to right to self-determination. Echoes of this trend can also be seen in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, with the best example being the independence referendum held by Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) in Iraq.

News

Strong quake sparks panic in Indonesia
Strong quake sparks panic in Indonesia

US seeks to boost defense ties with Indonesia
US seeks to boost defense ties with Indonesia

Floor at Indonesia's stock exchange collapses, 75 injured
Floor at Indonesia's stock exchange collapses 75 injured

13 dead in Indonesia's second fatal boat accident in a week
13 dead in Indonesia's second fatal boat accident in a

At least eight dead as boat capsizes in Indonesia
At least eight dead as boat capsizes in Indonesia

Indonesia condemns Guatemala for Israeli embassy move
Indonesia condemns Guatemala for Israeli embassy move

EU's unemployment rate fell in 2017
EU's unemployment rate fell in 2017

Turkey's exports up over 10 pct in 2017
Turkey's exports up over 10 pct in 2017

Turkey's economic confidence index rises 10 percent
Turkey's economic confidence index rises 10 percent

Turkey's industrial capacity usage goes slightly down
Turkey's industrial capacity usage goes slightly down

Dollar losses mount as investors spooked by Mnuchin comments
Dollar losses mount as investors spooked by Mnuchin comments

Afrin operation success to avert Turkish economy risks
Afrin operation success to avert Turkish economy risks

Erdogan touts steps in UN against US Jerusalem move
Erdogan touts steps in UN against US Jerusalem move

OIC's Jerusalem (Qudus) decision is 'historic
OIC's Jerusalem Qudus decision is 'historic

Indonesia urges OIC members to reconsider Israel ties
Indonesia urges OIC members to reconsider Israel ties

European media cover declaration on Jerusalem (Qudus)
European media cover declaration on Jerusalem Qudus

Jordan king blasts ‘Trump Declaration’ at Istanbul meet
Jordan king blasts Trump Declaration at Istanbul meet

OIC recognizes East Jerusalem (Al-Quds) as Palestine’s capital
OIC recognizes East Jerusalem Al-Quds as Palestine s capital






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 