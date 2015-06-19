Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
23:27, 31 January 2018 Wednesday
Middle East
16:23, 31 January 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
Egypt’s Sisi issues stern warning to opposition
Egypt’s Sisi issues stern warning to opposition

Al-Sisi’s warning comes after opposition politicians called for a boycott of Egypt's presidential election

World Bulletin / News Desk

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Wednesday threatened to take “measures” against any party messing with the country’s security. 

"If any evil force mulled to mess with Egypt’s security, I would ask a second authorization from the Egyptians,” al-Sisi said during a ceremony marking the opening of a major natural gas field. 

“There will be other measures against anyone who thinks it’s possible to mess with [Egypt’s] security,” he said, without clarifying the nature of the measures. 

In 2013, al-Sisi called on Egyptians to take to the streets to give him an authorization to deal with “potential terrorism”, in the wake of a military coup against Mohamed Morsi, Egypt’s first freely elected president. 

Following Morsi’s overthrow, Egyptian authorities launched a relentless crackdown on dissent, killing hundreds and sending thousands behind bars. 

“What happened seven or eight years ago will not happen again,” he said, in reference to popular protests that swept autocrat Hosni Mubarak from power in 2011. 

"Egypt will only be built with hard work and real achievement, not by political performance and rhetoric,” he said, going on to call on the media to be “cautious” while tackling issues related to Egypt’s national security. 

Al-Sisi’s statements came one day after a number of opposition politicians, including former presidential candidate Hamdeen Sabbahi, called for a boycott of the upcoming presidential election in March. 

Only two candidates, including al-Sisi, are vying in the polls, scheduled to take place from March 26 to 28. 

Three other would-be candidates -- Khaled Ali, a prominent leftist; former prime minister Ahmed Shafik, and Mohamed Anwar al-Sadat, a veteran politician -- all appear to have withdrawn from the race after earlier announcing their intention to run. 

Last week, the electoral commission annulled the candidacy of Gen. Sami Anan, a former army chief-of-staff, only hours after military prosecutors summoned him for questioning for alleged “irregularities”. 



Related Egypt al-sisi
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
Lula leads Brazil polls despite graft conviction
Lula leads Brazil polls despite graft conviction

An appeals court last week upheld a money laundering and corruption conviction against Lula and imposed a more than 12 year prison sentence. The sentence means that the Workers' Party founder and icon of the Latin American left has few avenues left to being allowed to run in October's election.
2 police 1 civilian killed in Kirkuk Baghdad violence
2 police, 1 civilian killed in Kirkuk, Baghdad violence

Iraqi security sources blame Daesh terrorist group for deadly attacks
Brazil helps Santander earnings shine
Brazil helps Santander earnings shine

The eurozone's biggest bank in terms of market value said its net profit climbed to 6.6 billion euros ($8.2 billion) last year, from 6.2 billion in 2016.
Muslim scholars urge defense of Jerusalem Qudus
Muslim scholars urge defense of Jerusalem (Qudus)

Jerusalem is 'common issue for all Muslims', head of Turkey's Religious Affairs Directorate asserts
US urges end to Qatar-Gulf row
US urges end to Qatar-Gulf row

'This dispute has had direct negative consequences economically and militarily for those involved,' Rex Tillerson says
Trump calls for unity after contentious first year
Trump calls for unity after contentious first year

Delivering his biggest speech of the year, this most polarizing of presidents sought to put the spotlight on a robust economy, while pointedly calling on a packed joint session of Congress to enact tough curbs on immigration.
Trumps says US not interested in talks with Taliban
Trumps says US not interested in talks with Taliban

We don't want to talk with the Taliban. There may be a time, but it's going to be a long time,' president says
Gazans continue protests against US Jerusalem decision
Gazans continue protests against US Jerusalem decision

Jerusalem remains at the heart of the Israel-Palestine conflict
Progress made on NAFTA as sixth round ends
Progress made on NAFTA as sixth round ends

But Americans rip Canada for trade complaints to WTO
CIA chief Russians will meddle in coming US election
CIA chief: Russians will meddle in coming US election

"I haven't seen a significant decrease in their activity," Pompeo told the BBC of the Russians.
White House backs off plan for nationalized 5G network
White House backs off plan for nationalized 5G network

Communication agency’s chief blasts plan
Injured Hamas leader dies in Gaza
Injured Hamas leader dies in Gaza

Al-Alami was seriously injured by gunfire three weeks ago
Not aware of civilian casualties in Afrin Pentagon
Not aware of civilian casualties in Afrin: Pentagon

US is in "close and continued communication" with Turkey over Afrin, says Pentagon spokesperson
Tillerson to rally Americas amid Venezuela crisis
Tillerson to rally Americas, amid Venezuela crisis

On Thursday, Washington's top envoy will lay out his vision for relations with the United States' southern neighbors in a speech in Texas before jetting on a five-nation voyage.
Gaza hospital suspends services due to fuel shortage
Gaza hospital suspends services due to fuel shortage

Beit Hanoun hospital in northern Gaza had "suspended medical services because of the lack of fuel", with patients to be transferred to other hospitals, said Gazan health ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra.
Iraq denies Peshmerga troop advance on Kirkuk
Iraq denies Peshmerga troop advance on Kirkuk

An army officer also denied reports about Peshmerga advance on Mosul

News

Egypt's Sisi approves island transfer to Saudi Arabia
Egypt's Sisi approves island transfer to Saudi Arabia

Egypt leader to raise Palestine issue with US president
Egypt leader to raise Palestine issue with US president

Egypt's Sisi, Trump agreed in call on UN Israel vote delay
Egypt's Sisi Trump agreed in call on UN Israel vote

Sisi promises to reexamine protest law
Sisi promises to reexamine protest law

Egypt slams foreign media over Sinai attacks
Egypt slams foreign media over Sinai attacks

Egypt: From Mubarak's frying pan into Sisi's fire
Egypt From Mubarak's frying pan into Sisi's fire

Egypt, Ethiopia, Sudan leaders ‘overcome’ dam problem
Egypt Ethiopia Sudan leaders overcome dam problem

Ex-Egypt army chief held in military prison
Ex-Egypt army chief held in military prison

Former anti-corruption czar injured in Egypt attack
Former anti-corruption czar injured in Egypt attack

8 Egypt seaports suspend operations due to bad weather
8 Egypt seaports suspend operations due to bad weather

Ex-Egypt army chief and presidential candidate detained
Ex-Egypt army chief and presidential candidate detained

Egypt military accuses Sisi presidential rival of committing crimes
Egypt military accuses Sisi presidential rival of committing crimes






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 