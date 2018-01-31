Over 280 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish security forces on Wednesday rounded up at least 285 undocumented migrants across the country, according to security sources.

In the Dikili and Bergama districts in the Aegean Izmir province, the gendarmerie apprehended 86 people planning to reach Greece illegally, said a source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The source said the migrants included women and children from Syria and Senegal.

In northwestern Kirklareli province, 23 undocumented migrants from Afghanistan, Syria, Iraq and Iran who were planning to travel to Greece were rounded up, said another security official.

In another operation in eastern Erzincan province, security sources held a total of 59 undocumented migrants in a vehicle stopped in Uzumlu district.

In northeastern Artvin province, the gendarmerie held 103 undocumented migrants from Afghanistan and Pakistan who reportedly came to Turkey via Iran, said security sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

In a separate operation in eastern Erzurum province, 14 migrants who illegally crossed into Turkey were rounded up.

The migrants were transferred to the migration management authorities.

Turkey has been a main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe, especially since the beginning of the civil war in Syria.

Among migrants held in the course of 2017 in Turkey, most came from Pakistan -- around 15,000 -- followed by Afghans at around 12,000. Syrians totaled about 10,000.