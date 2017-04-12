Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
23:27, 31 January 2018 Wednesday
Africa
Update: 17:39, 31 January 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
UN launches appeal for over 200,000 displaced by Boko Haram
UN launches appeal for over 200,000 displaced by Boko Haram

The UNHCR, acting with more than 40 other agencies, said it needed to help 208,000 Nigerian refugees and 75,000 of their hosts in Niger, Cameroon and Chad, where infrastructure has been strained by the influx.

World Bulletin / News Desk

The UN refugee agency appealed on Wednesday for $157 million (126 million euros) to help over a quarter of a million people affected by the insurgency led by the militant group Boko Haram.

Since 2013, the Boko Haram conflict has internally displaced another 2.4 million people in northeast Nigeria, Cameroon, Chad and Niger, it said.

"The Boko Haram crisis lingers on and is far from over," said UNHCR deputy high commissioner Kelly Clements while launching the appeal. 

"The world should not forget the victims of this deadly conflict, especially as there appears to be little hope for a return to peace and stability in the near future."

"Devastating" side effects of the conflict include a huge rise in food insecurity and severe malnutrition, the agency said. 

More than seven million people in the Lake Chad Basin region were food-insecure as of September 2017, with potentially severe consequences for child health, it said.

A similar appeal for $241 million in 2017 was only 56-percent funded, the UNHCR noted in its press release.

Chad and Cameroon are engaged alongside Nigeria and Niger in the battle against Boko Haram extremists, who first took the conflict across the border into Niger in 2015, with numerous raids around the region of Diffa.

Between 2015 and 2017, UN monitors recorded 582 civilian casualties in 244 raids blamed on Boko Haram in Diffa.

On Monday at least two soldiers were killed in southeastern Niger while fighting off an attack by suspected Boko Haram militants.

A source in Niger's security forces said that the insurgents came from neighbouring Nigeria.



Related UN Boko Haram
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Africa News
Lula leads Brazil polls despite graft conviction
Lula leads Brazil polls despite graft conviction

An appeals court last week upheld a money laundering and corruption conviction against Lula and imposed a more than 12 year prison sentence. The sentence means that the Workers' Party founder and icon of the Latin American left has few avenues left to being allowed to run in October's election.
2 police 1 civilian killed in Kirkuk Baghdad violence
2 police, 1 civilian killed in Kirkuk, Baghdad violence

Iraqi security sources blame Daesh terrorist group for deadly attacks
Brazil helps Santander earnings shine
Brazil helps Santander earnings shine

The eurozone's biggest bank in terms of market value said its net profit climbed to 6.6 billion euros ($8.2 billion) last year, from 6.2 billion in 2016.
Muslim scholars urge defense of Jerusalem Qudus
Muslim scholars urge defense of Jerusalem (Qudus)

Jerusalem is 'common issue for all Muslims', head of Turkey's Religious Affairs Directorate asserts
US urges end to Qatar-Gulf row
US urges end to Qatar-Gulf row

'This dispute has had direct negative consequences economically and militarily for those involved,' Rex Tillerson says
Trump calls for unity after contentious first year
Trump calls for unity after contentious first year

Delivering his biggest speech of the year, this most polarizing of presidents sought to put the spotlight on a robust economy, while pointedly calling on a packed joint session of Congress to enact tough curbs on immigration.
Trumps says US not interested in talks with Taliban
Trumps says US not interested in talks with Taliban

We don't want to talk with the Taliban. There may be a time, but it's going to be a long time,' president says
Gazans continue protests against US Jerusalem decision
Gazans continue protests against US Jerusalem decision

Jerusalem remains at the heart of the Israel-Palestine conflict
Progress made on NAFTA as sixth round ends
Progress made on NAFTA as sixth round ends

But Americans rip Canada for trade complaints to WTO
CIA chief Russians will meddle in coming US election
CIA chief: Russians will meddle in coming US election

"I haven't seen a significant decrease in their activity," Pompeo told the BBC of the Russians.
White House backs off plan for nationalized 5G network
White House backs off plan for nationalized 5G network

Communication agency’s chief blasts plan
Injured Hamas leader dies in Gaza
Injured Hamas leader dies in Gaza

Al-Alami was seriously injured by gunfire three weeks ago
Not aware of civilian casualties in Afrin Pentagon
Not aware of civilian casualties in Afrin: Pentagon

US is in "close and continued communication" with Turkey over Afrin, says Pentagon spokesperson
Tillerson to rally Americas amid Venezuela crisis
Tillerson to rally Americas, amid Venezuela crisis

On Thursday, Washington's top envoy will lay out his vision for relations with the United States' southern neighbors in a speech in Texas before jetting on a five-nation voyage.
Gaza hospital suspends services due to fuel shortage
Gaza hospital suspends services due to fuel shortage

Beit Hanoun hospital in northern Gaza had "suspended medical services because of the lack of fuel", with patients to be transferred to other hospitals, said Gazan health ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra.
Iraq denies Peshmerga troop advance on Kirkuk
Iraq denies Peshmerga troop advance on Kirkuk

An army officer also denied reports about Peshmerga advance on Mosul

News

UN chief says reviewing strategy of peacekeeping
UN chief says reviewing strategy of peacekeeping

UN urges leaders in Davos to help stop migrant deaths
UN urges leaders in Davos to help stop migrant deaths

UN Secretary General to skip Davos summit
UN Secretary General to skip Davos summit

DR Congo minister urges punishment after police violence
DR Congo minister urges punishment after police violence

France called for UN Security Council meeting over Syria
France called for UN Security Council meeting over Syria

UN urges parties to avoid escalation in Syria's Afrin
UN urges parties to avoid escalation in Syria's Afrin

Boko Haram 'forced' 135 children into suicide bombings
Boko Haram 'forced' 135 children into suicide bombings

Nigerian army frees 387 Cameroonians from Boko Haram
Nigerian army frees 387 Cameroonians from Boko Haram

Nigeria resumes secret trial of Boko Haram suspects
Nigeria resumes secret trial of Boko Haram suspects

UN accuses Boko Haram of abusing minors in Nigeria
UN accuses Boko Haram of abusing minors in Nigeria

Suicide bomber kills 5 in northern Cameroon mosque
Suicide bomber kills 5 in northern Cameroon mosque

Boko Haram kill 11 in Nigeria displaced civilians camp
Boko Haram kill 11 in Nigeria displaced civilians camp






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 