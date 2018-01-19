Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
23:26, 31 January 2018 Wednesday
Turkey
Update: 21:33, 31 January 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
'World knows Turkey has no occupation motive in Syria'
'World knows Turkey has no occupation motive in Syria'

To understand Operation Olive Branch, just look at Turkey's earlier counter-terrorist operation, says PM Binali Yildirim

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey’s prime minister hit back on Wednesday after French President Emmanuel Macron questioned the motives of the current Turkish-led counter-terrorist operation in Syria.

"The world knows, it must know that Turkey is never acting with an occupying mindset” with Operation Olive Branch in northwestern Syria, Binali Yildirim told a news conference alongside his visiting Lebanese counterpart Saad Hariri in the capital Ankara.

“If we look at Euphrates Shield, we see this," said Yildirim, citing Turkey’s Operation Euphrates Shield, a seven-month counter-terrorist operation into Syria that ended successfully last March with Turkish forces returning home. 

“Those who want to make sense of what we are doing in Afrin should look at the 2,000-kilometer [1,242-mile] area covering Manbij, Jarabulus, and Azez as part of Operation Euphrates Shield,” he added.

The earlier operation aimed to improve security, support coalition forces, and eliminate the terror threat along the Turkish border.

In an interview with Le Figaro published on Wednesday, Macron warned that if Turkey’s current operation turned into an “invasion,” this would be a “real problem” for France.

On Jan. 20, Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch along with the Free Syrian Army (FSA) to clear PYD/PKK and Daesh terrorists from Afrin, northwestern Syria. 

The operation is being carried out under the framework of Turkey’s rights based on international law, UN Security Council resolutions, its self-defense rights under the UN charter, and respect for Syria's territorial integrity.

 


Related Turkey afrin operation
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
World knows Turkey has no occupation motive in Syria'
'World knows Turkey has no occupation motive in Syria'

To understand Operation Olive Branch, just look at Turkey's earlier counter-terrorist operation, says PM Binali Yildirim
Over 45 FETO-linked terror suspects arrested in Turkey
Over 45 FETO-linked terror suspects arrested in Turkey

Suspects are accused of being members of terrorist group, which orchestrated 2016 defeated coup in Turkey
Over 280 undocumented migrants held in Turkey
Over 280 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

Turkey has been main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe especially since onset of Syrian civil war
US Turkish FMs discuss Sochi talks Afrin op
US, Turkish FMs discuss Sochi talks, Afrin op

Mevlut Cavusoglu, Rex Tillerson also exchange views on Iraq in phone conversation
Erdogan Putin discuss Sochi talks Afrin op on phone
Erdogan, Putin discuss Sochi talks, Afrin op on phone

Turkish, Russian leaders say outcome of Syrian National Dialogue Congress is 'important achievement' despite problems
Turkish PM welcomes Lebanese premier for Ankara visit
Turkish PM welcomes Lebanese premier for Ankara visit

Visiting Saad Hariri and Turkish Premier Binali Yildirim will discuss bilateral ties, plus regional and international issue
Turkey blasts Greek Cypriot hurdles to resolution
Turkey blasts Greek Cypriot hurdles to resolution

As UN troops on island renewed for 6 months, Turkey decries Greek Cypriot rejection of equal political partnership on island
Turkey to represent Syrian opposition at Sochi summit
Turkey to represent Syrian opposition at Sochi summit

Syrian opposition decides to not participate in summit, saying Turkey can represent it on its behalf
Turkey 5 remanded in custody post anti-drug operations
Turkey: 5 remanded in custody post anti-drug operations

More than 100 kilograms of drugs have been seized in Antalya and Hakkari provinces
8 Turkish Medical Association officials held in Ankara
8 Turkish Medical Association officials held in Ankara

Chief Public Prosecutor's Office in Ankara issues 11 arrest warrants on terror charges for association's 11 executives
Turkey issues arrest warrants for over 85 FETO suspects
Turkey issues arrest warrants for over 85 FETO suspects

Suspects have been accused of using encrypted smartphone app ByLock and providing education consultancy to FETO members
Turkish exporters eyes 170-175B export volume
Turkish exporters eyes $170-175B export volume

Turkish exports will surpass $169 billion target in 2018, head of Turkish Exporters' Assembly says
Palestine Top Turkish cleric calls on Muslims to unite
Palestine: Top Turkish cleric calls on Muslims to unite

'A strong and prosperous Islamic world will ensure the peace and confidence of all mankind,' says Ali Erbas
Turkish commander visits peak captured from terrorists
Turkish commander visits peak captured from terrorists

Commander of Turkey's Operation Olive Branch in Syria visits peak used as base for attacking civilians
8 suspects arrested in Turkey anti-narcotics operation
8 suspects arrested in Turkey anti-narcotics operation

Heroin, methamphetamine, ecstasy pills have been seized during operation in Hakkari, Van, Kayseri provinces
597 terrorists 'neutralized' in Turkey's Syria op
597 terrorists 'neutralized' in Turkey's Syria op

PYD/PKK, ISIL terrorists were targeted during ongoing Operation Olive Branch, Turkish military says

News

Turkish commander visits peak captured from terrorists
Turkish commander visits peak captured from terrorists

597 terrorists 'neutralized' in Turkey's Syria op
597 terrorists 'neutralized' in Turkey's Syria op

Orthodox leader voices support for Turkey's Afrin op
Orthodox leader voices support for Turkey's Afrin op

Battle for Syria's Afrin heats up at strategic mountain
Battle for Syria's Afrin heats up at strategic mountain

Turkey: 390-plus terrorists 'neutralized' in Syria
Turkey 390-plus terrorists 'neutralized' in Syria

Somalia voices support to Turkey's Afrin campaign
Somalia voices support to Turkey's Afrin campaign






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 