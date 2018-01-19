'World knows Turkey has no occupation motive in Syria'

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey’s prime minister hit back on Wednesday after French President Emmanuel Macron questioned the motives of the current Turkish-led counter-terrorist operation in Syria.

"The world knows, it must know that Turkey is never acting with an occupying mindset” with Operation Olive Branch in northwestern Syria, Binali Yildirim told a news conference alongside his visiting Lebanese counterpart Saad Hariri in the capital Ankara.

“If we look at Euphrates Shield, we see this," said Yildirim, citing Turkey’s Operation Euphrates Shield, a seven-month counter-terrorist operation into Syria that ended successfully last March with Turkish forces returning home.

“Those who want to make sense of what we are doing in Afrin should look at the 2,000-kilometer [1,242-mile] area covering Manbij, Jarabulus, and Azez as part of Operation Euphrates Shield,” he added.

The earlier operation aimed to improve security, support coalition forces, and eliminate the terror threat along the Turkish border.

In an interview with Le Figaro published on Wednesday, Macron warned that if Turkey’s current operation turned into an “invasion,” this would be a “real problem” for France.

On Jan. 20, Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch along with the Free Syrian Army (FSA) to clear PYD/PKK and Daesh terrorists from Afrin, northwestern Syria.

The operation is being carried out under the framework of Turkey’s rights based on international law, UN Security Council resolutions, its self-defense rights under the UN charter, and respect for Syria's territorial integrity.