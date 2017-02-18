09:48, 01 February 2018 Thursday

Press agenda on February 01

World Bulletin / News Desk

TURKEY

ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to meet Justice and Development (AK) Party lawmakers at party headquarters. Erdogan also due to attend Turkish Youth Foundation's youth gathering at Presidential Complex.

ANKARA - Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) to announce address-based population registration system figures for 2017.

ANKARA - Monitoring developments and reactions to Turkey's Operation Olive Branch against PYD/PKK and Daesh terror groups in Afrin, northwestern Syria.

ANKARA - World Hijab Day, a day in solidarity with Muslim women worldwide, to be observed today.

AZERBAIJAN

BAKU - Turkey's Labor Minister Julide Sarieroglu to be received by President Ilham Aliyev, Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva, Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov and Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Ogtay Asadov.

CHINA

BEIJING - British Prime Minister Theresa May to continue her China visit.

GERMANY

BERLIN - Chancellor Angela Merkel to meet state premiers to discuss efforts for addressing refugee crisis.

RUSSIA

SOCHI/MOSCOW - Monitoring developments and reactions on the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi.

SENEGAL

DAKAR - Following French President Emmanuel Macron’s visits to Senegal.

PALESTINE

GAZA CITY - Following Palestinians’ reaction over listing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh as “terrorist” by U.S.

EGYPT

CAIRO - Emergency meeting of the Arab Peace Initiative Committee to discuss developments of Jerusalem crisis two months after controversial move by U.S.