Today's News
11:37, 01 February 2018 Thursday
Media
09:48, 01 February 2018 Thursday

Press agenda on February 01
Press agenda on February 01

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Thursday Feb. 1, 2018.

World Bulletin / News Desk 

TURKEY

ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to meet Justice and Development (AK) Party lawmakers at party headquarters. Erdogan also due to attend Turkish Youth Foundation's youth gathering at Presidential Complex.

ANKARA - Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) to announce address-based population registration system figures for 2017.

ANKARA - Monitoring developments and reactions to Turkey's Operation Olive Branch against PYD/PKK and Daesh terror groups in Afrin, northwestern Syria.

ANKARA - World Hijab Day, a day in solidarity with Muslim women worldwide, to be observed today.

 

AZERBAIJAN

BAKU - Turkey's Labor Minister Julide Sarieroglu to be received by President Ilham Aliyev, Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva, Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov and Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Ogtay Asadov.

 

CHINA

BEIJING - British Prime Minister Theresa May to continue her China visit.

 

GERMANY

BERLIN - Chancellor Angela Merkel to meet state premiers to discuss efforts for addressing refugee crisis.

 

RUSSIA

SOCHI/MOSCOW - Monitoring developments and reactions on the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi.

 

SENEGAL

DAKAR - Following French President Emmanuel Macron’s visits to Senegal.

 

PALESTINE

GAZA CITY - Following Palestinians’ reaction over listing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh as “terrorist” by U.S.

 

EGYPT

CAIRO - Emergency meeting of the Arab Peace Initiative Committee to discuss developments of Jerusalem crisis two months after controversial move by U.S.



Press agenda on February 01
