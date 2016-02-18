Worldbulletin News

Today's News
11:37, 01 February 2018 Thursday
Economy
10:24, 01 February 2018 Thursday

Turkish stocks up at opening session
Turkish stocks up at opening session

BIST 100 index gains 0.41 percent at opening; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate goes up to 3.7600

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's benchmark stock index went up 0.41 percent to open at 120,016.04 points on Thursday.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index rose 487.26 points, while the banking and holding indices were up 0.51 percent and 0.26 percent, respectively.

All sectors gained value while The BIST basic metal sector index increased the most -- up 0.82 percent.

On Wednesday, Turkey's stock exchange went up 0.19 percent at 119,528.79 points with a trade volume of 7.4 billion Turkish liras ($1.97 billion).

The USD/TRY rate rose to 3.7600 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT), while the exchange rate was 3.7540 on Wednesday.

The euro/lira rate slipped to 4.6720 on Thursday morning, up from 4.6810 at the previous close.

The price of Brent oil was $68.96 per barrel as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT) Thursday, versus $68.89 at Wednesday's close.

 


