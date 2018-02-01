Worldbulletin News

Multiple blasts kill 4, injure 44 in northeast Nigeria
Multiple blasts kill 4, injure 44 in northeast Nigeria

Suicide bombers target refugee camp in Maiduguri city, official says

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least four people, including two suicide bombers, have been killed and 44 others injured in multiple bomb attacks on a refugee camp in Nigeria northeast Maiduguri city, an official said.

Two suicide bombers sneaked into Dalori 1 camp for displaced victims of Boko Haram insurgency at about 9.30 p.m. local time (2030GMT) on Wednesday, Bashir Idris Garga, an official of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in the region said in a statement.

Two other explosions occurred outside the camp at about 9.45 p.m. local time (2045GMT), Garga said.

"Four persons including the suicide bombers have been killed, while 44 injured persons have been rushed to hospitals for treatment," Garga said.

Confirmation of the blasts did not come early either from the police or emergency agency until late Wednesday night. Emergency officials said they were engaged in rescue of the victims till midnight.

The Dalori refugee camp, which provides temporary shelter to about 3, 000 displaced persons, is located at the outskirts of the city.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack but residents blamed Boko Haram, the militia that has been responsible for most of the attacks in the region.

About three million people have been displaced by the eight years violence of Boko Haram insurgents in some northern states of Nigeria.

 


