Today in History February 01

|1327
|
|Edward III is coronated King of England.
|1587
|
|Elizabeth I, Queen of England, signs the Warrant of Execution for Mary Queen of Scots.
|1633
|
|The tobacco laws of Virginia are codified, limiting tobacco production to reduce dependence on a single-crop economy.
|1793
|
|France declares war on Britain and the Netherlands.
|1861
|
|A furious Governor Sam Houston storms out of a legislative session upon learning that Texas has voted 167-7 to secede from the Union.
|1902
|
|U.S. Secretary of State John Hay protests Russian privileges in China as a violation of the "open door policy."
|1905
|
|Germany contests French rule in Morocco.
|1909
|
|U.S. troops leave Cuba after installing Jose Miguel Gomez as president.
|1930
|
|A Loening Air Yacht of Air Ferries makes its first passenger run between San Francisco and Oakland, California..
|1942
|
|Planes of the U.S. Pacific fleet attack Japanese bases in the Marshall and Gilbert Islands.
|1943
|
|American tanks and infantry are battered at German positions at Faid Pass in North Africa.
|1944
|
|U.S. Army troops invade two Kwajalein Islands in the Pacific.
|1945
|
|U.S. Rangers and Filipino guerrillas rescue 513 American survivors of the Bataan Death March.
|1951
|
|Three A-bomb tests are completed in the desert of Nevada.
|1960
|
|Four black students stage a sit-in at a segregated Greensboro, N.C. lunch counter.
|1964
|
|President Lyndon B. Johnson rejects Charles de Gaulle's plan for a neutral Vietnam.
|1965
|
|Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. and 770 others are arrested in protest against voter discrimination in Alabama.
|1968
|
|U.S. troops drive the North Vietnamese out of Tan Son Nhut airport in Saigon.
|1968
|
|South Vietnam President Nguyen Van Thieu declares martial law.
|1986
|
|Two days of anti-government riots in Port-au-Prince result in 14 dead.