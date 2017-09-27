Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
11:37, 01 February 2018 Thursday
History
10:53, 01 February 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Today in History February 01
Today in History February 01

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.

World Bulletin / News Desk

1327   Edward III is coronated King of England.
1587   Elizabeth I, Queen of England, signs the Warrant of Execution for Mary Queen of Scots.
1633   The tobacco laws of Virginia are codified, limiting tobacco production to reduce dependence on a single-crop economy.
1793   France declares war on Britain and the Netherlands.
1861   A furious Governor Sam Houston storms out of a legislative session upon learning that Texas has voted 167-7 to secede from the Union.
1902   U.S. Secretary of State John Hay protests Russian privileges in China as a violation of the "open door policy."
1905   Germany contests French rule in Morocco.
1909   U.S. troops leave Cuba after installing Jose Miguel Gomez as president.
1930   A Loening Air Yacht of Air Ferries makes its first passenger run between San Francisco and Oakland, California..
1942   Planes of the U.S. Pacific fleet attack Japanese bases in the Marshall and Gilbert Islands.
1943   American tanks and infantry are battered at German positions at Faid Pass in North Africa.
1944   U.S. Army troops invade two Kwajalein Islands in the Pacific.
1945   U.S. Rangers and Filipino guerrillas rescue 513 American survivors of the Bataan Death March.
1951   Three A-bomb tests are completed in the desert of Nevada.
1960   Four black students stage a sit-in at a segregated Greensboro, N.C. lunch counter.
1964   President Lyndon B. Johnson rejects Charles de Gaulle's plan for a neutral Vietnam.
1965   Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. and 770 others are arrested in protest against voter discrimination in Alabama.
1968   U.S. troops drive the North Vietnamese out of Tan Son Nhut airport in Saigon.
1968   South Vietnam President Nguyen Van Thieu declares martial law.
1986   Two days of anti-government riots in Port-au-Prince result in 14 dead.


Related History
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
History News
Today in History February 01
Today in History February 01

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History January 31
Today in History January 31

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History January 30
Today in History January 30

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History January 29
Today in History January 29

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History January 28
Today in History January 28

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History January 26
Today in History January 26

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History January 25
Today in History January 25

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History January 24
Today in History January 24

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History January 23
Today in History January 23

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History January 22
Today in History January 22

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History January 21
Today in History January 21

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History January 20
Today in History January 20

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History January 19
Today in History January 19

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History January 18
Today in History January 18

Some events from the History
Today in History January 17
Today in History January 17

Some events from the History
Today in History January 16
Today in History January 16

Some events from the History

News

Today in History January 31
Today in History January 31

Today in History January 30
Today in History January 30

Today in History January 29
Today in History January 29

Today in History January 28
Today in History January 28

Today in History January 25
Today in History January 25

Today in History January 24
Today in History January 24






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 