Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
23:38, 01 February 2018 Thursday
Europe
11:43, 01 February 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Germany to not move embassy to Jerusalem
Germany to not move embassy to Jerusalem

Foreign minister Gabriel renews call for negotiated 2-state solution during visit to Israel

World Bulletin / News Desk

Germany will keep its embassy in Israel's Tel Aviv until a two-state solution between Israelis and Palestinians is found, Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said Wednesday.

Addressing an international conference at the Institute for National Security Studies in Tel Aviv, Gabriel underlined that moving Germany’s embassy to Jerusalem would only come after a negotiated solution.

"Germany is looking forward to the day when it will be able to move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem. But let me add: in two states with Jerusalem as their capital. There is no shortcut here," he said.

Gabriel underlined that both parties had "legitimate aspirations with regard to Jerusalem", and a solution could only be found in negotiations.

"We believe this move must come in support of the implementation of a negotiated two-state solution based on the '67 line. Until then we will follow international law regarding the status of the occupied territories," he said.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced in December 2017, despite widespread international opposition, to formally recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Jerusalem remains at the core of the Israel-Palestine conflict, with Palestinians hoping that East Jerusalem -- occupied by Israel since 1967 -- might eventually serve as the capital of a future Palestinian state.

 



Related Germany jerusalem
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
Four N Cypriot parties sign pact for coalition government
Four N.Cypriot parties sign pact for coalition government

Republican Turkish Party, People's Party, Communal Democracy Party, Democratic Party agree to form ruling coalition
Palestinians slam Israel lauds Haniyeh terror listing
Palestinians slam, Israel lauds Haniyeh terror listing

The US this week added Gaza-based Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh to terrorism blacklist
FBI warns against release of House Republican memo
FBI warns against release of House Republican memo

National law enforcement agency has 'grave concerns' about document's 'omissions
Brazil helps Santander earnings shine
Brazil helps Santander earnings shine

The eurozone's biggest bank in terms of market value said its net profit climbed to 6.6 billion euros ($8.2 billion) last year, from 6.2 billion in 2016.
Lula leads Brazil polls despite graft conviction
Lula leads Brazil polls despite graft conviction

An appeals court last week upheld a money laundering and corruption conviction against Lula and imposed a more than 12 year prison sentence. The sentence means that the Workers' Party founder and icon of the Latin American left has few avenues left to being allowed to run in October's election.
2 police 1 civilian killed in Kirkuk Baghdad violence
2 police, 1 civilian killed in Kirkuk, Baghdad violence

Iraqi security sources blame Daesh terrorist group for deadly attacks
Muslim scholars urge defense of Jerusalem Qudus
Muslim scholars urge defense of Jerusalem (Qudus)

Jerusalem is 'common issue for all Muslims', head of Turkey's Religious Affairs Directorate asserts
US urges end to Qatar-Gulf row
US urges end to Qatar-Gulf row

'This dispute has had direct negative consequences economically and militarily for those involved,' Rex Tillerson says
Trump calls for unity after contentious first year
Trump calls for unity after contentious first year

Delivering his biggest speech of the year, this most polarizing of presidents sought to put the spotlight on a robust economy, while pointedly calling on a packed joint session of Congress to enact tough curbs on immigration.
Trumps says US not interested in talks with Taliban
Trumps says US not interested in talks with Taliban

We don't want to talk with the Taliban. There may be a time, but it's going to be a long time,' president says
Gazans continue protests against US Jerusalem decision
Gazans continue protests against US Jerusalem decision

Jerusalem remains at the heart of the Israel-Palestine conflict
Progress made on NAFTA as sixth round ends
Progress made on NAFTA as sixth round ends

But Americans rip Canada for trade complaints to WTO
CIA chief Russians will meddle in coming US election
CIA chief: Russians will meddle in coming US election

"I haven't seen a significant decrease in their activity," Pompeo told the BBC of the Russians.
White House backs off plan for nationalized 5G network
White House backs off plan for nationalized 5G network

Communication agency’s chief blasts plan
Injured Hamas leader dies in Gaza
Injured Hamas leader dies in Gaza

Al-Alami was seriously injured by gunfire three weeks ago
Not aware of civilian casualties in Afrin Pentagon
Not aware of civilian casualties in Afrin: Pentagon

US is in "close and continued communication" with Turkey over Afrin, says Pentagon spokesperson

News

Muslim scholars urge defense of Jerusalem (Qudus)
Muslim scholars urge defense of Jerusalem Qudus

EU: More engagement needed for solution in Jerusalem
EU More engagement needed for solution in Jerusalem

Jerusalem awareness run held in Istanbul
Jerusalem awareness run held in Istanbul

Istanbul to host Jerusalem awareness run
Istanbul to host Jerusalem awareness run

Egypt denies ‘tacit’ acceptance of US Jerusalem move
Egypt denies tacit acceptance of US Jerusalem move

Egypt, Saudi call for maintaining Jerusalem status
Egypt Saudi call for maintaining Jerusalem status

German police disperse rally of PYD/PKK’s supporters
German police disperse rally of PYD PKK s supporters

Germany: Far-right AfD politician converts to Islam
Germany Far-right AfD politician converts to Islam

Germany's SPD in all-or-nothing vote on Merkel alliance
Germany's SPD in all-or-nothing vote on Merkel alliance

After storm, trains resume limited service in Germany
After storm trains resume limited service in Germany

German industry calls for 1.5 trillion-euro climate investment
German industry calls for 1 5 trillion-euro climate investment

Germany's SPD at odds over coalition plan
Germany's SPD at odds over coalition plan






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 