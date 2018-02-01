Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
23:37, 01 February 2018 Thursday
America-Canada
12:22, 01 February 2018 Thursday

  • Share
FBI warns against release of House Republican memo
FBI warns against release of House Republican memo

National law enforcement agency has 'grave concerns' about document's 'omissions

World Bulletin / News Desk

The FBI on Wednesday warned against the release of a controversial Republican dicument that is critical of the bureau's surveillance practices, saying it omits vital information.

"With regard to the House Intelligence Committee’s memorandum, the FBI was provided a limited opportunity to review this memo the day before the committee voted to release it," the bureau said in an exceptionally rare statement on policy. "As expressed during our initial review, we have grave concerns about material omissions of fact that fundamentally impact the memo’s accuracy." 

Nearly all of the bureau's public releases deal with law enforcement matters, such as crime statistics and case developments. 

The unusual declaration is at odds with President Donald Trump who shortly after his first State of the Union address on Tuesday night was overheard telling a Republican lawmaker he will "100 percent" release the memo. 

"Can you imagine?" he asked, apparently rhetorically. 

The House Intelligence Committee voted along party lines Monday to release the classified document Republicans say details the FBI's and Justice Department's improper surveillance activities in the investigation into Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 election.

Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan told reporters Tuesday he favors the memo's release, arguing "there are legitimate questions about whether an American's civil liberties were violated by the FISA process.

"There may have been malfeasance by people at the FBI," Ryan said while maintaining the memo should not be used to undercut Special Council Robert Mueller's probe into Russia and whether the Trump campaign colluded with the effort.

The FBI, meanwhile, is adamant it has complied with all applicable laws regarding its surveillance activities. 

"The FBI takes seriously its obligations to the FISA Court and its compliance with procedures overseen by career professionals in the Department of Justice and the FBI. We are committed to working with the appropriate oversight entities to ensure the continuing integrity of the FISA process," the bureau said in its statement. 

 



Related fbi house republican
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
America-Canada News
Four N Cypriot parties sign pact for coalition government
Four N.Cypriot parties sign pact for coalition government

Republican Turkish Party, People's Party, Communal Democracy Party, Democratic Party agree to form ruling coalition
Palestinians slam Israel lauds Haniyeh terror listing
Palestinians slam, Israel lauds Haniyeh terror listing

The US this week added Gaza-based Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh to terrorism blacklist
FBI warns against release of House Republican memo
FBI warns against release of House Republican memo

National law enforcement agency has 'grave concerns' about document's 'omissions
Brazil helps Santander earnings shine
Brazil helps Santander earnings shine

The eurozone's biggest bank in terms of market value said its net profit climbed to 6.6 billion euros ($8.2 billion) last year, from 6.2 billion in 2016.
Lula leads Brazil polls despite graft conviction
Lula leads Brazil polls despite graft conviction

An appeals court last week upheld a money laundering and corruption conviction against Lula and imposed a more than 12 year prison sentence. The sentence means that the Workers' Party founder and icon of the Latin American left has few avenues left to being allowed to run in October's election.
2 police 1 civilian killed in Kirkuk Baghdad violence
2 police, 1 civilian killed in Kirkuk, Baghdad violence

Iraqi security sources blame Daesh terrorist group for deadly attacks
Muslim scholars urge defense of Jerusalem Qudus
Muslim scholars urge defense of Jerusalem (Qudus)

Jerusalem is 'common issue for all Muslims', head of Turkey's Religious Affairs Directorate asserts
US urges end to Qatar-Gulf row
US urges end to Qatar-Gulf row

'This dispute has had direct negative consequences economically and militarily for those involved,' Rex Tillerson says
Trump calls for unity after contentious first year
Trump calls for unity after contentious first year

Delivering his biggest speech of the year, this most polarizing of presidents sought to put the spotlight on a robust economy, while pointedly calling on a packed joint session of Congress to enact tough curbs on immigration.
Trumps says US not interested in talks with Taliban
Trumps says US not interested in talks with Taliban

We don't want to talk with the Taliban. There may be a time, but it's going to be a long time,' president says
Gazans continue protests against US Jerusalem decision
Gazans continue protests against US Jerusalem decision

Jerusalem remains at the heart of the Israel-Palestine conflict
Progress made on NAFTA as sixth round ends
Progress made on NAFTA as sixth round ends

But Americans rip Canada for trade complaints to WTO
CIA chief Russians will meddle in coming US election
CIA chief: Russians will meddle in coming US election

"I haven't seen a significant decrease in their activity," Pompeo told the BBC of the Russians.
White House backs off plan for nationalized 5G network
White House backs off plan for nationalized 5G network

Communication agency’s chief blasts plan
Injured Hamas leader dies in Gaza
Injured Hamas leader dies in Gaza

Al-Alami was seriously injured by gunfire three weeks ago
Not aware of civilian casualties in Afrin Pentagon
Not aware of civilian casualties in Afrin: Pentagon

US is in "close and continued communication" with Turkey over Afrin, says Pentagon spokesperson

News

FBI probes Clinton Foundation over corruption claim
FBI probes Clinton Foundation over corruption claim

Gunman, policeman killed in Colorado shooting
Gunman policeman killed in Colorado shooting

FBI warned Trump aide Hicks over emails from Russians
FBI warned Trump aide Hicks over emails from Russians

New FBI report shows increase in hate crimes
New FBI report shows increase in hate crimes

Philippines: FBI confirms death of wanted terrorist
Philippines FBI confirms death of wanted terrorist

FBI launches probe into Uber’s Hell program
FBI launches probe into Uber s Hell program






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 