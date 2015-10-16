Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
23:37, 01 February 2018 Thursday
Middle East
12:51, 01 February 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Israel troops raid W. Bank homes, detain 8 Palestinians
Israel troops raid W. Bank homes, detain 8 Palestinians

Army troops storm village near West Bank city of Salfit, ransack scores of homes

World Bulletin / News Desk

Israeli troops early Thursday raided dozens of homes in the northern West Bank and arrested eight Palestinians, according to eyewitnesses.

“Large numbers of Israeli army troops stormed the village of Deir Astia near the city of Salfit, where they raided about 100 homes on the pretext of searching for weapons and wanted Palestinians,” local witnesses said.

Troops ransacked homes and prevented residents from leaving, witnesses said, adding that at least eight Palestinians from the village had been detained during the six-hour operation.

Neither Palestinian nor Israeli officials have yet to issue statements regarding the witnesses’ claims.

The Israeli army frequently carries out sweeping arrest campaigns in the occupied West Bank on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians.

 


Related Israel Palestine
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
Four N Cypriot parties sign pact for coalition government
Four N.Cypriot parties sign pact for coalition government

Republican Turkish Party, People's Party, Communal Democracy Party, Democratic Party agree to form ruling coalition
Palestinians slam Israel lauds Haniyeh terror listing
Palestinians slam, Israel lauds Haniyeh terror listing

The US this week added Gaza-based Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh to terrorism blacklist
FBI warns against release of House Republican memo
FBI warns against release of House Republican memo

National law enforcement agency has 'grave concerns' about document's 'omissions
Brazil helps Santander earnings shine
Brazil helps Santander earnings shine

The eurozone's biggest bank in terms of market value said its net profit climbed to 6.6 billion euros ($8.2 billion) last year, from 6.2 billion in 2016.
Lula leads Brazil polls despite graft conviction
Lula leads Brazil polls despite graft conviction

An appeals court last week upheld a money laundering and corruption conviction against Lula and imposed a more than 12 year prison sentence. The sentence means that the Workers' Party founder and icon of the Latin American left has few avenues left to being allowed to run in October's election.
2 police 1 civilian killed in Kirkuk Baghdad violence
2 police, 1 civilian killed in Kirkuk, Baghdad violence

Iraqi security sources blame Daesh terrorist group for deadly attacks
Muslim scholars urge defense of Jerusalem Qudus
Muslim scholars urge defense of Jerusalem (Qudus)

Jerusalem is 'common issue for all Muslims', head of Turkey's Religious Affairs Directorate asserts
US urges end to Qatar-Gulf row
US urges end to Qatar-Gulf row

'This dispute has had direct negative consequences economically and militarily for those involved,' Rex Tillerson says
Trump calls for unity after contentious first year
Trump calls for unity after contentious first year

Delivering his biggest speech of the year, this most polarizing of presidents sought to put the spotlight on a robust economy, while pointedly calling on a packed joint session of Congress to enact tough curbs on immigration.
Trumps says US not interested in talks with Taliban
Trumps says US not interested in talks with Taliban

We don't want to talk with the Taliban. There may be a time, but it's going to be a long time,' president says
Gazans continue protests against US Jerusalem decision
Gazans continue protests against US Jerusalem decision

Jerusalem remains at the heart of the Israel-Palestine conflict
Progress made on NAFTA as sixth round ends
Progress made on NAFTA as sixth round ends

But Americans rip Canada for trade complaints to WTO
CIA chief Russians will meddle in coming US election
CIA chief: Russians will meddle in coming US election

"I haven't seen a significant decrease in their activity," Pompeo told the BBC of the Russians.
White House backs off plan for nationalized 5G network
White House backs off plan for nationalized 5G network

Communication agency’s chief blasts plan
Injured Hamas leader dies in Gaza
Injured Hamas leader dies in Gaza

Al-Alami was seriously injured by gunfire three weeks ago
Not aware of civilian casualties in Afrin Pentagon
Not aware of civilian casualties in Afrin: Pentagon

US is in "close and continued communication" with Turkey over Afrin, says Pentagon spokesperson

News

Palestinians slam, Israel lauds Haniyeh terror listing
Palestinians slam Israel lauds Haniyeh terror listing

Power crisis forces Gaza hospital to close
Power crisis forces Gaza hospital to close

Israel killed 3 Palestinian minors this year: Ministry
Israel killed 3 Palestinian minors this year Ministry

Turkey criticizes Trump's aid cut threat to Palestine
Turkey criticizes Trump's aid cut threat to Palestine

Israeli troops injure 44 Palestinians in West Bank
Israeli troops injure 44 Palestinians in West Bank

Israel rounds up 14 Palestinians in West Bank raids
Israel rounds up 14 Palestinians in West Bank raids

Rocket fire from Lebanon means ‘war’: Israeli minister
Rocket fire from Lebanon means war Israeli minister

Israel takes aim at African migrants, asylum-seekers
Israel takes aim at African migrants asylum-seekers

Israel steps up deportation of Africa migrants: Haaretz
Israel steps up deportation of Africa migrants Haaretz






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 