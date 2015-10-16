Israel troops raid W. Bank homes, detain 8 Palestinians

World Bulletin / News Desk

Israeli troops early Thursday raided dozens of homes in the northern West Bank and arrested eight Palestinians, according to eyewitnesses.

“Large numbers of Israeli army troops stormed the village of Deir Astia near the city of Salfit, where they raided about 100 homes on the pretext of searching for weapons and wanted Palestinians,” local witnesses said.

Troops ransacked homes and prevented residents from leaving, witnesses said, adding that at least eight Palestinians from the village had been detained during the six-hour operation.

Neither Palestinian nor Israeli officials have yet to issue statements regarding the witnesses’ claims.

The Israeli army frequently carries out sweeping arrest campaigns in the occupied West Bank on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians.