Turkish army, FSA liberate another village in Afrin

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish and Free Syrian Army (FSA) forces cleared one more village of PYD/PKK terrorists on Thursday during their counterterrorism operation in Afrin, Syria, Turkish security sources said.

Liberating the village of Ali Kar, located in the northern Bulbul district, led to full control of a large zone in Afrin's north, together with the previously cleared village of Shenkal and Zahran region.

On day 13 of Operation Olive Branch, 20 villages and 27 zones, including seven strategic mountains and hills, have been liberated from the terrorist PYD/PKK in Afrin.

Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch on Jan. 20 to clear PYD/PKK and Daesh terrorists from Afrin in northwestern Syria.

According to the Turkish General Staff, the operation aims to establish security and stability along Turkey's borders and the region as well as to protect Syrians from terrorist oppression and cruelty.

The operation is being carried out under the framework of Turkey's rights based on international law, UN Security Council resolutions, its self-defense rights under the UN Charter, and respect for Syria's territorial integrity.