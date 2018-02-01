Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
23:38, 01 February 2018 Thursday
Caucasus
14:12, 01 February 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan discuss bilateral ties
Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan discuss bilateral ties

Turkmenistan President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov meets Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkmenistan President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov on Wednesday discussed bilateral relations.

"Our countries are united by friendly neighbor connections from the old times what is stipulated by historical, cultural and spiritual commonness of two nations," a statement issued by Turkmenistan’s Embassy in Ankara on Thursday quoted Berdimuhamedov as saying.

Berdimuhamedov said Turkmen-Azerbaijani relations received new features and contents.

He thanked Azerbaijan for "permanent" support of international initiatives proposed by Turkmenistan.

"The sides exchanged the opinions on priority subjects of bilateral cooperation under realization of the agreements reached on high level as well as under existing considerable potential for intensification of beneficial partnership in all spectrum including trade and economic sphere," it added.

Cooperation on energy was also discussed during the meeting.

"Geographic location of both states also make favorable prepositions for successful consolidation of efforts in realization of the projects for the formation of international transit and transport corridors with all necessary infrastructure connecting Europe and Asia and providing beneficial routes of cargo transportation," the statement said.

A delegation, led by Mammadyarov, included high level representatives from the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), Azerbaijan Railways, Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company and Baku International Sea Trade Port.



Related Azerbaijan Turkmenistan
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Caucasus News
Four N Cypriot parties sign pact for coalition government
Four N.Cypriot parties sign pact for coalition government

Republican Turkish Party, People's Party, Communal Democracy Party, Democratic Party agree to form ruling coalition
Palestinians slam Israel lauds Haniyeh terror listing
Palestinians slam, Israel lauds Haniyeh terror listing

The US this week added Gaza-based Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh to terrorism blacklist
FBI warns against release of House Republican memo
FBI warns against release of House Republican memo

National law enforcement agency has 'grave concerns' about document's 'omissions
Brazil helps Santander earnings shine
Brazil helps Santander earnings shine

The eurozone's biggest bank in terms of market value said its net profit climbed to 6.6 billion euros ($8.2 billion) last year, from 6.2 billion in 2016.
Lula leads Brazil polls despite graft conviction
Lula leads Brazil polls despite graft conviction

An appeals court last week upheld a money laundering and corruption conviction against Lula and imposed a more than 12 year prison sentence. The sentence means that the Workers' Party founder and icon of the Latin American left has few avenues left to being allowed to run in October's election.
2 police 1 civilian killed in Kirkuk Baghdad violence
2 police, 1 civilian killed in Kirkuk, Baghdad violence

Iraqi security sources blame Daesh terrorist group for deadly attacks
Muslim scholars urge defense of Jerusalem Qudus
Muslim scholars urge defense of Jerusalem (Qudus)

Jerusalem is 'common issue for all Muslims', head of Turkey's Religious Affairs Directorate asserts
US urges end to Qatar-Gulf row
US urges end to Qatar-Gulf row

'This dispute has had direct negative consequences economically and militarily for those involved,' Rex Tillerson says
Trump calls for unity after contentious first year
Trump calls for unity after contentious first year

Delivering his biggest speech of the year, this most polarizing of presidents sought to put the spotlight on a robust economy, while pointedly calling on a packed joint session of Congress to enact tough curbs on immigration.
Trumps says US not interested in talks with Taliban
Trumps says US not interested in talks with Taliban

We don't want to talk with the Taliban. There may be a time, but it's going to be a long time,' president says
Gazans continue protests against US Jerusalem decision
Gazans continue protests against US Jerusalem decision

Jerusalem remains at the heart of the Israel-Palestine conflict
Progress made on NAFTA as sixth round ends
Progress made on NAFTA as sixth round ends

But Americans rip Canada for trade complaints to WTO
CIA chief Russians will meddle in coming US election
CIA chief: Russians will meddle in coming US election

"I haven't seen a significant decrease in their activity," Pompeo told the BBC of the Russians.
White House backs off plan for nationalized 5G network
White House backs off plan for nationalized 5G network

Communication agency’s chief blasts plan
Injured Hamas leader dies in Gaza
Injured Hamas leader dies in Gaza

Al-Alami was seriously injured by gunfire three weeks ago
Not aware of civilian casualties in Afrin Pentagon
Not aware of civilian casualties in Afrin: Pentagon

US is in "close and continued communication" with Turkey over Afrin, says Pentagon spokesperson

News

Azerbaijani president receives Turkish, Iranian FMs
Azerbaijani president receives Turkish Iranian FMs

Turkey, Azerbaijan, Pakistan agree to cooperate
Turkey Azerbaijan Pakistan agree to cooperate

Azerbaijani president receives Russian FM
Azerbaijani president receives Russian FM

Baku-Tbilisi-Kars train completes first trip
Baku-Tbilisi-Kars train completes first trip

8 border guards killed in northwest Iran clash
8 border guards killed in northwest Iran clash

Turkey gives economic incentives to Azerbaijan exclave
Turkey gives economic incentives to Azerbaijan exclave

Turkmenistan declares 2018 as Silk Road year
Turkmenistan declares 2018 as Silk Road year

Turkey, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan seek to bolster ties
Turkey Azerbaijan Turkmenistan seek to bolster ties

Turkmenistan pardons over 1,000 prisoners for Ramadan
Turkmenistan pardons over 1 000 prisoners for Ramadan

Turkmenistan president fires influential energy chief
Turkmenistan president fires influential energy chief

Turkmenistan enters potash market with $1.1 bn plant
Turkmenistan enters potash market with 1 1 bn plant

Turkey's Erdogan congratulates Turkmenistan leader
Turkey's Erdogan congratulates Turkmenistan leader






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 