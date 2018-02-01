Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan discuss bilateral ties

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkmenistan President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov on Wednesday discussed bilateral relations.

"Our countries are united by friendly neighbor connections from the old times what is stipulated by historical, cultural and spiritual commonness of two nations," a statement issued by Turkmenistan’s Embassy in Ankara on Thursday quoted Berdimuhamedov as saying.

Berdimuhamedov said Turkmen-Azerbaijani relations received new features and contents.

He thanked Azerbaijan for "permanent" support of international initiatives proposed by Turkmenistan.

"The sides exchanged the opinions on priority subjects of bilateral cooperation under realization of the agreements reached on high level as well as under existing considerable potential for intensification of beneficial partnership in all spectrum including trade and economic sphere," it added.

Cooperation on energy was also discussed during the meeting.

"Geographic location of both states also make favorable prepositions for successful consolidation of efforts in realization of the projects for the formation of international transit and transport corridors with all necessary infrastructure connecting Europe and Asia and providing beneficial routes of cargo transportation," the statement said.

A delegation, led by Mammadyarov, included high level representatives from the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), Azerbaijan Railways, Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company and Baku International Sea Trade Port.