Ethiopians educated in Turkey support Afrin campaign
Ethiopians educated in Turkey support Afrin campaign

'As Turkey alumni, we state our support to the soldiers,' says statement from Ethiopians who studied in Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk

"Turkey is bigger than Turkey," reads a written statement from Ethiopians who studied in Turkey, which was issued on Thursday from Addis Ababa.

In their statement, the Ethiopians who pursued their higher education in numerous universities at various times in Turkey said they supported the military operation against terror organizations in Syria's Afrin.

The statement by the Development and Solidarity of Turkey Alumni Association based in Addis Ababa said: “As Turkey alumni, we state our support to the soldiers and announce that we are with them. Turkey is bigger than Turkey.”

Praying for Turkey's success on the ground, the association said: “Turkish alumni always and everywhere are with Turkey. May Allah protect the Turkish soldiers! May Allah rest our martyr's souls!”

Established in 2010, the association carries out works in areas of relief effort in social, education and development.

A total of 790 terrorists have been "neutralized" since the beginning of Operation Olive Branch in Syria’s northwestern region of Afrin on Jan. 20, according to the Turkish General Staff. 

The operation is being carried out under the framework of Turkey’s rights based on international law, UN Security Council’s decisions, self-defense rights under the UN charter and respect to Syria's territorial integrity, it said.

The military also said the "utmost importance" was being given to not harm any civilian.

Afrin has been a major hideout for the PYD/PKK since July 2012 when the Assad regime in Syria left the city to the terror group without putting up a fight. 



