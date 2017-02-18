Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
11:46, 02 February 2018 Friday
Media
Update: 09:31, 02 February 2018 Friday

  • Share
Press agenda on February 02
Press agenda on February 02

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday, Feb. 02, 2018

World Bulletin / News Desk


TURKEY

ANKARA – Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to attend groundbreaking ceremony of Ankara-Nigde highway in the capital’s Golbasi district.

ANKARA - Monitoring reactions and developments amid Turkey's Operation Olive Branch against PYD/PKK and Daesh terror groups in Afrin, northwestern Syria.

 

UK

LONDON - Sentencing expected of man found guilty of murder and attempted murder over attack last May on worshippers near London mosque.

LONDON - British Prime Minister Theresa May continues China visit.

 

SWITZERLAND

GENEVA - In press conference, UNICEF representative Fran Equiza to give update on situation of children in Syria.

 

AZERBAIJAN

BAKU - Turkish Labor and Social Security Minister Julide Sarieroglu to attend 9th meeting of Turkey-Azerbaijan Labor and Social Security Joint Permanent Commission.

 



Related PRESS REVIEW
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Media News
Press agenda on February 02
Press agenda on February 02

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday, Feb. 02, 2018
Press agenda on February 01
Press agenda on February 01

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Thursday Feb. 1, 2018.
Press agenda on January 31
Press agenda on January 31

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday Jan. 31, 2018
Press agenda on January 30
Press agenda on January 30

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday Jan. 30, 2018
Press agenda on January 29
Press agenda on January 29

 Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, Jan. 29, 2018
Press agenda on January 28
Press agenda on January 28

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018
Press agenda on January 27
Press agenda on January 27

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018
Press agenda on January 26
Press agenda on January 26

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday, Jan. 26, 2018
Press agenda on January 25
Press agenda on January 25

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Thursday Jan. 25, 2018
Press agenda on January 24
Press agenda on January 24

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday Jan. 24, 2018
Press agenda on January 23
Press agenda on January 23

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018
Press agenda on January 22
Press agenda on January 22

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, Jan. 22, 2018
Press agenda on January 21
Press agenda on January 21

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018
Press agenda on January 20
Press agenda on January 20

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Saturday Jan. 20, 2018
Press agenda on January 19
Press agenda on January 19

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday Jan. 19, 2018
Press agenda on January 18
Press agenda on January 18

Here are the main topics World Bulletin's English Desk plans to cover on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

News

Press agenda on February 01
Press agenda on February 01

Press agenda on January 31
Press agenda on January 31

Press agenda on January 30
Press agenda on January 30

Press agenda on January 29
Press agenda on January 29

Press agenda on January 28
Press agenda on January 28

Press agenda on January 27
Press agenda on January 27






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 