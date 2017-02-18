Press agenda on February 02

World Bulletin / News Desk
TURKEY
ANKARA – Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to attend groundbreaking ceremony of Ankara-Nigde highway in the capital’s Golbasi district.
ANKARA - Monitoring reactions and developments amid Turkey's Operation Olive Branch against PYD/PKK and Daesh terror groups in Afrin, northwestern Syria.
UK
LONDON - Sentencing expected of man found guilty of murder and attempted murder over attack last May on worshippers near London mosque.
LONDON - British Prime Minister Theresa May continues China visit.
SWITZERLAND
GENEVA - In press conference, UNICEF representative Fran Equiza to give update on situation of children in Syria.
AZERBAIJAN
BAKU - Turkish Labor and Social Security Minister Julide Sarieroglu to attend 9th meeting of Turkey-Azerbaijan Labor and Social Security Joint Permanent Commission.
