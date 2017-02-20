09:58, 02 February 2018 Friday

Jordan cuts diplomatic ties with North Korea

World Bulletin / News Desk

Jordanian authorities on Thursday announced they were cutting diplomatic ties with North Korea.

In a Royal Decree published in the country's Official Gazette, the decree also included terminating the duty of North Korea's ambassador in Amman and added that the decision is to be conveyed to North Korea via its ambassador.

The decree is a result of Jordan's sovereignty rights and greater state interests, said a ranking official from Jordanian government.

Several countries including the United Nations, passed a resolution imposing sanctions on North Korea for its continued intercontinental ballistic missile testing and violations of UN resolutions.