10:46, 02 February 2018 Friday

Borsa Istanbul up at opening

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's benchmark stock index BIST 100 rose 0.24 percent or 290.11 points to open at 119,334.49 points on Friday.

The banking and holding sector indices were up 0.25 percent and 0.20 percent, respectively.

Among all sector indices, the metal products machinery sector index was the best performer, gaining 0.89 percent, while the textile and leather sector index saw the biggest decline, falling 0.29 percent.

Turkey's benchmark stock index closed Thursday down 0.41 percent at 119,044.38 points with a 7.2 billion Turkish lira ($1.91 billion) trade volume.

The USD/Turkish lira rose slightly to 3.7470 at 9.45 a.m. local time (0645GMT) on Friday, compared with the previous day's closing rate of 3.7450.

The euro/lira rate went up slightly to 4.6820 from Thursday's close of 4.6800.

Brent oil rose to $69.89 per barrel at 10.06 a.m. local time (0706GMT) compared with $69.65 at Thursday's close.