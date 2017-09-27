Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
11:46, 02 February 2018 Friday
History
11:21, 02 February 2018 Friday

  • Share
Today in History February 02
Today in History February 02

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.

World Bulletin / News Desk

962   Otto I invades Italy and is crowned Holy Roman Emperor.
1032   Conrad II claims the throne of France.
1494   Columbus begins the practice of using Indians as slaves.
1571   All eight members of a Jesuit mission in Virginia are murdered by Indians who pretended to be their friends.
1626   Charles I is crowned King of England. Fierce internal struggles between the monarchy and Parliament characterized 17th century English politics.
1848   The Treaty of Guadeloupe Hidalgo formally ends the Mexican War.
1865   Confederate raider William Quantrill and his bushwackers rob citizens, burn a railroad depot and steal horses from Midway, Kentucky.
1870   The press agencies Havas, Reuter and Wolff sign an agreement whereby between them they can cover the whole world.
1876   The National Baseball League is founded with eight teams.
1900   Six cities, Boston, Detroit, Milwaukee, Baltimore, Chicago and St. Louis agree to form baseball's American League.
1901   Mexican government troops are badly beaten by Yaqui Indians.
1916   U.S. Senate votes independence for Philippines, effective in 1921.
1921   Airmail service opens between New York and San Francisco. Airmail's First Day.
1934   Alfred Rosenberg is made philosophical chief of the Nazi Party.
1939   Hungary breaks relations with the Soviet Union.
1943   Last of the German strongholds at Stalingrad surrender to the Red Army.
1944   The Germans stop an Allied attack at Anzio, Italy.
1945   Some 1,200 Royal Air Force planes blast Wiesbaden and Karlsruhe.
1948   The United States and Italy sign a pact of friendship, commerce and navigation.
1959   Arlington and Norfolk, Va., peacefully desegregate public schools.
1960   The U.S. Senate approves 23rd Amendment calling for a ban on the poll tax.
1972   The Winter Olympics begin in Sapporo, Japan.
1978   U.S. Jewish leaders bar a meeting with Egypt's Anwar Sadat.
1987   Largest steel strike in American history, in progress since August, ends.


Related History
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
History News
Today in History February 02
Today in History February 02

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History February 01
Today in History February 01

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History January 31
Today in History January 31

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History January 30
Today in History January 30

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History January 29
Today in History January 29

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History January 28
Today in History January 28

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History January 26
Today in History January 26

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History January 25
Today in History January 25

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History January 24
Today in History January 24

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History January 23
Today in History January 23

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History January 22
Today in History January 22

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History January 21
Today in History January 21

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History January 20
Today in History January 20

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History January 19
Today in History January 19

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History January 18
Today in History January 18

Some events from the History
Today in History January 17
Today in History January 17

Some events from the History

News

Today in History February 01
Today in History February 01

Today in History January 31
Today in History January 31

Today in History January 30
Today in History January 30

Today in History January 29
Today in History January 29

Today in History January 28
Today in History January 28

Today in History January 25
Today in History January 25






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 