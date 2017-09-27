Today in History February 02

|962
|
|Otto I invades Italy and is crowned Holy Roman Emperor.
|1032
|
|Conrad II claims the throne of France.
|1494
|
|Columbus begins the practice of using Indians as slaves.
|1571
|
|All eight members of a Jesuit mission in Virginia are murdered by Indians who pretended to be their friends.
|1626
|
|Charles I is crowned King of England. Fierce internal struggles between the monarchy and Parliament characterized 17th century English politics.
|1848
|
|The Treaty of Guadeloupe Hidalgo formally ends the Mexican War.
|1865
|
|Confederate raider William Quantrill and his bushwackers rob citizens, burn a railroad depot and steal horses from Midway, Kentucky.
|1870
|
|The press agencies Havas, Reuter and Wolff sign an agreement whereby between them they can cover the whole world.
|1876
|
|The National Baseball League is founded with eight teams.
|1900
|
|Six cities, Boston, Detroit, Milwaukee, Baltimore, Chicago and St. Louis agree to form baseball's American League.
|1901
|
|Mexican government troops are badly beaten by Yaqui Indians.
|1916
|
|U.S. Senate votes independence for Philippines, effective in 1921.
|1921
|
|Airmail service opens between New York and San Francisco. Airmail's First Day.
|1934
|
|Alfred Rosenberg is made philosophical chief of the Nazi Party.
|1939
|
|Hungary breaks relations with the Soviet Union.
|1943
|
|Last of the German strongholds at Stalingrad surrender to the Red Army.
|1944
|
|The Germans stop an Allied attack at Anzio, Italy.
|1945
|
|Some 1,200 Royal Air Force planes blast Wiesbaden and Karlsruhe.
|1948
|
|The United States and Italy sign a pact of friendship, commerce and navigation.
|1959
|
|Arlington and Norfolk, Va., peacefully desegregate public schools.
|1960
|
|The U.S. Senate approves 23rd Amendment calling for a ban on the poll tax.
|1972
|
|The Winter Olympics begin in Sapporo, Japan.
|1978
|
|U.S. Jewish leaders bar a meeting with Egypt's Anwar Sadat.
|1987
|
|Largest steel strike in American history, in progress since August, ends.