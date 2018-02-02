Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
23:37, 02 February 2018 Friday
Cyprus
Update: 11:36, 02 February 2018 Friday

  • Share
Turkish Cypriot leader okays new coalition government
Turkish Cypriot leader okays new coalition government

Republican Turkish Party leader Tufan Erhurman will be prime minister of new 4-party coalition government

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish Cypriot President Mustafa Akinci on Friday approved a new four-party coalition government for the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

Republican Turkish Party (CTP) leader Tufan Erhurman will be the prime minister of the country’s new coalition government, taking over from Huseyin Ozgurgun.

Though his National Unity Party (UBP) won a 35.6 percent plurality in the Jan. 7 elections, Ozgurgun was unable to form a coalition government, and on Jan. 24 he passed that mandate onto Erhurman.

The UBP won 21 seats in parliament, while the CTP got 12 seats with 17 percent of the vote.

Joining Erhurman’s CTP in the coalition are the People's Party (HP) with nine seats in parliament, and the Communal Democracy Party (TDP, three seats) and Democratic Party (DP), with three seats apiece.

Twenty-six out of parliament’s 50 seats are needed to form a coalition.

Since the last general elections of January 2013, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus has had three coalition governments led by three different prime ministers.

In November 2017, the Turkish Cypriot parliament passed a motion calling for early elections. Under the motion, general elections originally planned for July 2018 were moved up seven months to Jan. 7.



Related Turkey tufan erhurman
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Cyprus News
UN court orders Nicaragua to pay 379 000 to Costa
UN court orders Nicaragua to pay $379,000 to Costa Rica

The sum was well below the $6.7 million demanded by Costa Rica for the environmental harm done to the area, and to compensate its efforts to restore it.
Bangladesh calls for global support for Syria operation
Bangladesh calls for global support for Syria operation

'We want the whole world to understand the position of Turkey and support it morally,' says Bangladesh envoy in Ankara
Trump accuses Justice Dept FBI of pro-Democrat bias
Trump accuses Justice Dept, FBI of pro-Democrat bias

The message came as Trump was expected to approve the release of a confidential Republican-drafted memo alleging abuse of authority in the FBI's probe of his election campaign and its ties to Russia.
Israel hits Hamas-linked site in Gaza
Israel hits Hamas-linked site in Gaza

Warplanes target site affiliated with Hamas's armed wing in Gaza Strip, Palestinian security source says
US 4 students injured in LA school shooting
US: 4 students injured in LA school shooting

12-year-old female suspect taken into custody
Turkish Cypriot leader okays new coalition government
Turkish Cypriot leader okays new coalition government

Republican Turkish Party leader Tufan Erhurman will be prime minister of new 4-party coalition government
Turkish jets destroy PKK targets in northern Iraq
Turkish jets destroy PKK targets in northern Iraq

Airstrikes in Hakurk and Avasin-Basyan regions take place as terror group was preparing attacks, says military
US Russia to meet nuclear treaty obligations US says
US, Russia to meet nuclear treaty obligations, US says

'We assess at this time that Russia has also progressed toward meeting those limits,' State Department spokeswoman says
Fidel Castro s eldest son commits suicide
Fidel Castro´s eldest son commits suicide

The former Cuban leader´s eldest son was a scientific advisor to Cuba´s State Council
Four N Cypriot parties sign pact for coalition government
Four N.Cypriot parties sign pact for coalition government

Republican Turkish Party, People's Party, Communal Democracy Party, Democratic Party agree to form ruling coalition
Palestinians slam Israel lauds Haniyeh terror listing
Palestinians slam, Israel lauds Haniyeh terror listing

The US this week added Gaza-based Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh to terrorism blacklist
FBI warns against release of House Republican memo
FBI warns against release of House Republican memo

National law enforcement agency has 'grave concerns' about document's 'omissions
Brazil helps Santander earnings shine
Brazil helps Santander earnings shine

The eurozone's biggest bank in terms of market value said its net profit climbed to 6.6 billion euros ($8.2 billion) last year, from 6.2 billion in 2016.
Lula leads Brazil polls despite graft conviction
Lula leads Brazil polls despite graft conviction

An appeals court last week upheld a money laundering and corruption conviction against Lula and imposed a more than 12 year prison sentence. The sentence means that the Workers' Party founder and icon of the Latin American left has few avenues left to being allowed to run in October's election.
2 police 1 civilian killed in Kirkuk Baghdad violence
2 police, 1 civilian killed in Kirkuk, Baghdad violence

Iraqi security sources blame Daesh terrorist group for deadly attacks
Muslim scholars urge defense of Jerusalem Qudus
Muslim scholars urge defense of Jerusalem (Qudus)

Jerusalem is 'common issue for all Muslims', head of Turkey's Religious Affairs Directorate asserts

News

Bosnian baby receives brain tumor treatment in Turkey
Bosnian baby receives brain tumor treatment in Turkey

Turkey, Azerbaijan to boost social security cooperation
Turkey Azerbaijan to boost social security cooperation

Pentagon condemns rocket attacks on Turkey
Pentagon condemns rocket attacks on Turkey

Turkey: Registered motor vehicles rise 2.7 pct in 2017
Turkey Registered motor vehicles rise 2 7 pct in 2017

Turkey: 40 FETO suspects sought in police exam probe
Turkey 40 FETO suspects sought in police exam probe

823 terrorists neutralized in Turkey's Afrin operation
823 terrorists neutralized in Turkey's Afrin operation






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 