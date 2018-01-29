Update: 11:57, 02 February 2018 Friday

823 terrorists neutralized in Turkey's Afrin operation

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least 823 PYD/PKK and ISIL terrorists have been "neutralized" since the beginning of Operation Olive Branch in Syria's Afrin region, the Turkish General Staff said Friday.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

In a statement, the military added that the Turkish Armed Forces had destroyed six terrorist targets and neutralized 12 terrorists in overnight airstrikes.

Operation Olive Branch is "continuing successfully as planned", the statement added.

On Jan. 20, Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch to clear PYD/PKK and ISIL terrorists from Afrin, northwestern Syria.

According to the Turkish General Staff, the operation aims to establish security and stability along Turkey’s borders and the region as well as to protect Syrians from terrorist oppression and cruelty.

The operation is being carried out under the framework of Turkey's rights based on international law, UN Security Council resolutions, its self-defense rights under the UN charter, and respect for Syria's territorial integrity, it said.

The military also said only terror targets are being destroyed and that the "utmost care" is being taken to avoid harming civilians.