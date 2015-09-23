Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
23:37, 02 February 2018 Friday
Turkey
Update: 12:23, 02 February 2018 Friday

  • Share
Turkish military: Air defense missile seized in Afrin
Turkish military: Air defense missile seized in Afrin

Weapons and ammunition seized as a part of Operation Olive Branch in Syria

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish Armed Forces seized a large number of weapons, ammunition and an SA-18 air defense missile from terrorists in Syria's Afrin region.

According to a statement from the Turkish military, weapons and ammunition belonging to terrorist organizations PKK/KCK/PYD-YPG and Daesh were seized on Jan. 30-31 in Afrin.

In total, one SA-18 air defense missile, four Kalashnikovs, two machine guns, two RPG-7 rocket launchers, four missile launchers, a sniper rifle, three guns, one anti-tank mine, two hand grenades, three binoculars, two hand-held radios and a large amount of light weapon ammunition were seized.

On Jan. 20, Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch to clear PYD/PKK and Daesh terrorists from Afrin, northwestern Syria.

According to the Turkish General Staff, the operation aims to establish security and stability along Turkey’s borders and the region as well as to protect Syrians from terrorist oppression and cruelty.

The operation is being carried out under the framework of Turkey's rights based on international law, UN Security Council resolutions, its self-defense rights under the UN charter, and respect for Syria's territorial integrity, it said.

The military also said only terror targets are being destroyed and that the "utmost care" is being taken to avoid harming civilians.



Related weapon Turkey afrin operation
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Turkey Azerbaijan to boost social security cooperation
Turkey, Azerbaijan to boost social security cooperation

Labor ministers sign protocol to strengthen ties in labor and social security fields
Pentagon condemns rocket attacks on Turkey
Pentagon condemns rocket attacks on Turkey

US-provided weapons to PYD/PKK to be retrieved after operations conclude against Daesh, Pentagon official says
Turkey 40 FETO suspects sought in police exam probe
Turkey: 40 FETO suspects sought in police exam probe

Suspects are accused of having obtained police exam questions beforehand
Turkish military Air defense missile seized in Afrin
Turkish military: Air defense missile seized in Afrin

Weapons and ammunition seized as a part of Operation Olive Branch in Syria
Ethiopians educated in Turkey support Afrin campaign
Ethiopians educated in Turkey support Afrin campaign

'As Turkey alumni, we state our support to the soldiers,' says statement from Ethiopians who studied in Turkey
Turkish courts jail 39 over FETO links
Turkish courts jail 39 over FETO links

Courts in Sivas, Ordu, Kastamonu and Izmir provinces convict members of Fetullah Terrorist Organization
800 terrorists killed in Syria's Afrin Turkey's Erdogan
800 terrorists killed in Syria's Afrin: Turkey's Erdogan

'Of course, number will increase by evening,' says Turkish president
Turkish president to pay 2-day visit to Vatican Rome
Turkish president to pay 2-day visit to Vatican, Rome

Recep Tayyip Erdogan set to pay first Turkish presidential-level visit to the Vatican in nearly 60 years
Turkish army FSA liberate another village in Afrin
Turkish army, FSA liberate another village in Afrin

NW Syrian village of Ali Kar liberated from PYD/PKK terrorists as part of ongoing Operation Olive Branch
Turkish defense industry holds committee meeting
Turkish defense industry holds committee meeting

Presidency says 55 projects worth $9.4 billion evaluated in executive meeting
78 terrorists 'neutralized' in Turkey's Syria operation
78 terrorists 'neutralized' in Turkey's Syria operation

18 terrorists targets in NW Syria near Turkish border also destroyed in overnight airstrikes, says Turkish military
Turkey's population hits over 80 million
Turkey's population hits over 80 million

The country's population rose 1.24 pct in 2017 over the previous year, says Turkish Statistical Institute
Turkey issues warrants for 120 FETO suspects
Turkey issues warrants for 120 FETO suspects

Suspects are accused of being members of terrorist group, which orchestrated 2016 defeated coup in Turkey
Over 280 undocumented migrants held in Turkey
Over 280 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

Turkey has been main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe especially since onset of Syrian civil war
World knows Turkey has no occupation motive in Syria'
'World knows Turkey has no occupation motive in Syria'

To understand Operation Olive Branch, just look at Turkey's earlier counter-terrorist operation, says PM Binali Yildirim
Over 45 FETO-linked terror suspects arrested in Turkey
Over 45 FETO-linked terror suspects arrested in Turkey

Suspects are accused of being members of terrorist group, which orchestrated 2016 defeated coup in Turkey

News

Qatar backs Turkey's Afrin op. to remove terrorists
Qatar backs Turkey's Afrin op to remove terrorists

Ethiopians educated in Turkey support Afrin campaign
Ethiopians educated in Turkey support Afrin campaign

'World knows Turkey has no occupation motive in Syria'
World knows Turkey has no occupation motive in Syria'

Turkish commander visits peak captured from terrorists
Turkish commander visits peak captured from terrorists

597 terrorists 'neutralized' in Turkey's Syria op
597 terrorists 'neutralized' in Turkey's Syria op

Orthodox leader voices support for Turkey's Afrin op
Orthodox leader voices support for Turkey's Afrin op






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 