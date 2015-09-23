Update: 12:23, 02 February 2018 Friday

Turkish military: Air defense missile seized in Afrin

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish Armed Forces seized a large number of weapons, ammunition and an SA-18 air defense missile from terrorists in Syria's Afrin region.

According to a statement from the Turkish military, weapons and ammunition belonging to terrorist organizations PKK/KCK/PYD-YPG and Daesh were seized on Jan. 30-31 in Afrin.

In total, one SA-18 air defense missile, four Kalashnikovs, two machine guns, two RPG-7 rocket launchers, four missile launchers, a sniper rifle, three guns, one anti-tank mine, two hand grenades, three binoculars, two hand-held radios and a large amount of light weapon ammunition were seized.

On Jan. 20, Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch to clear PYD/PKK and Daesh terrorists from Afrin, northwestern Syria.

According to the Turkish General Staff, the operation aims to establish security and stability along Turkey’s borders and the region as well as to protect Syrians from terrorist oppression and cruelty.

The operation is being carried out under the framework of Turkey's rights based on international law, UN Security Council resolutions, its self-defense rights under the UN charter, and respect for Syria's territorial integrity, it said.

The military also said only terror targets are being destroyed and that the "utmost care" is being taken to avoid harming civilians.