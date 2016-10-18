Worldbulletin News

9 injured in PYD/PKK terror cross-border rocket attacks
9 injured in PYD/PKK terror cross-border rocket attacks

5 rockets are fired by terrorist PYD/PKK into civilian areas of border provinces of Hatay, Kilis

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least nine people were injured by rocket attacks launched by PYD/PKK terrorists in Syria across the Turkish border on Friday.

Six people were injured when a rocket landed on a house in Bayir, Reyhanli in the Hatay province.

In the border province of Kilis, a rocket landed on Ali Metin Dirimtekin Street, injuring a civilian in the vicinity.

Two other rockets landed in Kilis, near the state hospital, and in Hatay, near a public marketplace.

Kilis Governor Mehmet Tekinarslan said three rockets landed on Kilis, injuring three civilians, one seriously.

The PYD/PKK terrorist attacks on civilian areas come amid the Turkish-led counter-terrorist operation in Afrin, northwestern Syria, near the border.

Turkish forces immediately responded to Friday's attacks with Firtina howitzers.

Since the start of the operation, PYD/PKK cross-border attacks on civilians have killed five people and injured at least 88, including today's attack.

Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch on Jan. 20 to clear PYD/PKK and ISIL terrorists from Afrin in northwestern Syria.

According to the Turkish General Staff, Operation Olive Branch aims to establish security and stability along Turkey’s borders and the region as well as protect Syrians from terrorist oppression and cruelty.

The operation is being carried out under the framework of Turkey’s rights based on international law, UN Security Council resolutions, its self-defense rights under the UN Charter, and respect for Syria's territorial integrity.



