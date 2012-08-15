Worldbulletin News

Turkey: Registered motor vehicles rise 2.7 pct in 2017
Turkey: Registered motor vehicles rise 2.7 pct in 2017

Number of registered motor vehicles surpasses 22 million: TurkStat

World Bulletin / News Desk

The number of motor vehicle registrations in Turkey rose by 2.7 percent annually in 2017, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said on Friday.

The total number of road motor vehicles registered to the traffic reached 22,218,945 -- rising by 5.35 percent annually in 2017 -- by the end of December, an official report showed.

A total of 1,247,449 vehicles were registered, while 118,928 vehicles were withdrawn, according to TurkStat.

The total number of road motor vehicles in traffic increased by 1,128,521 in 2017.

Some 12,035,978 vehicles were automobiles.

"The average age of vehicles registered to traffic was calculated as 13.1," stated the report.

In December 2017, the number of motor vehicle registrations increased by 1.6 percent, or 103,042 vehicles, compared to December of the previous year.

Automobiles accounted for the majority of new registrations -- 65.2 percent -- while small trucks, tractors and motorcycles represented 16.5 percent, 7.3 percent and 7 percent, respectively.

Still in December, Volkswagen made up 14.4 percent of new registrations, followed by Renault with 13.4 percent and Fiat with 7.2 percent.



