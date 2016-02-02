Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
23:37, 02 February 2018 Friday
Turkey
Update: 14:00, 02 February 2018 Friday

  • Share
Pentagon condemns rocket attacks on Turkey
Pentagon condemns rocket attacks on Turkey

US-provided weapons to PYD/PKK to be retrieved after operations conclude against Daesh, Pentagon official says

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Pentagon on Thursday condemned recent rocket attacks by PYD/PKK terrorists on the Turkish city of Kilis that targeted civilians.

At a news conference along with Pentagon spokesman Dana W. White, Joint Staff Director Lt. Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie said he did not have any information on it but condemns any attacks on Turkey.

"We are working with Turkey to try to minimize the effect of this threat," he said.

The Pentagon's promise to retrieve weapons given to the PYD/PKK-led SDF after the liberation of Raqqah, Syria, from ISIL, McKenzie said the supplies will be collected after the conclusion of operations against ISIL.

He claimed, however, operations are still in progress near the Euphrates Valley and the weapons are being used for good purposes by the PYD/PKK-led SDF.

In the latest attack, a rocket fired by PYD/PKK terrorists in Syria hit Kilis on Thursday amid s Turkish-led counterterrorist operation in Syria’s northwestern Afrin region.

Anadolu Agency have reported from the region that a rocket hit an office building in the city center, injuring one civilian was taken to the state hospital as security officers secured the area.

Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch on Jan. 20 to clear PYD/PKK and ISIL terrorists from Afrin.

Since then, the PYD/PKK has targeted civilians in cross-border attacks on Turkish neighborhoods.

The Turkish General Staff said Operation Olive Branch is to establish security and stability along Turkey's borders and the region as well as protect Syrians from terrorist oppression and cruelty.

The operation is being carried out under the framework of Turkey’s rights based on international law, UN Security Council resolutions, its self-defense rights under the UN Charter, and respect for Syria's territorial integrity.



Related Turkey US Pentagon
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Turkey Azerbaijan to boost social security cooperation
Turkey, Azerbaijan to boost social security cooperation

Labor ministers sign protocol to strengthen ties in labor and social security fields
Pentagon condemns rocket attacks on Turkey
Pentagon condemns rocket attacks on Turkey

US-provided weapons to PYD/PKK to be retrieved after operations conclude against Daesh, Pentagon official says
Turkey 40 FETO suspects sought in police exam probe
Turkey: 40 FETO suspects sought in police exam probe

Suspects are accused of having obtained police exam questions beforehand
Turkish military Air defense missile seized in Afrin
Turkish military: Air defense missile seized in Afrin

Weapons and ammunition seized as a part of Operation Olive Branch in Syria
Ethiopians educated in Turkey support Afrin campaign
Ethiopians educated in Turkey support Afrin campaign

'As Turkey alumni, we state our support to the soldiers,' says statement from Ethiopians who studied in Turkey
Turkish courts jail 39 over FETO links
Turkish courts jail 39 over FETO links

Courts in Sivas, Ordu, Kastamonu and Izmir provinces convict members of Fetullah Terrorist Organization
800 terrorists killed in Syria's Afrin Turkey's Erdogan
800 terrorists killed in Syria's Afrin: Turkey's Erdogan

'Of course, number will increase by evening,' says Turkish president
Turkish president to pay 2-day visit to Vatican Rome
Turkish president to pay 2-day visit to Vatican, Rome

Recep Tayyip Erdogan set to pay first Turkish presidential-level visit to the Vatican in nearly 60 years
Turkish army FSA liberate another village in Afrin
Turkish army, FSA liberate another village in Afrin

NW Syrian village of Ali Kar liberated from PYD/PKK terrorists as part of ongoing Operation Olive Branch
Turkish defense industry holds committee meeting
Turkish defense industry holds committee meeting

Presidency says 55 projects worth $9.4 billion evaluated in executive meeting
78 terrorists 'neutralized' in Turkey's Syria operation
78 terrorists 'neutralized' in Turkey's Syria operation

18 terrorists targets in NW Syria near Turkish border also destroyed in overnight airstrikes, says Turkish military
Turkey's population hits over 80 million
Turkey's population hits over 80 million

The country's population rose 1.24 pct in 2017 over the previous year, says Turkish Statistical Institute
Turkey issues warrants for 120 FETO suspects
Turkey issues warrants for 120 FETO suspects

Suspects are accused of being members of terrorist group, which orchestrated 2016 defeated coup in Turkey
Over 280 undocumented migrants held in Turkey
Over 280 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

Turkey has been main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe especially since onset of Syrian civil war
World knows Turkey has no occupation motive in Syria'
'World knows Turkey has no occupation motive in Syria'

To understand Operation Olive Branch, just look at Turkey's earlier counter-terrorist operation, says PM Binali Yildirim
Over 45 FETO-linked terror suspects arrested in Turkey
Over 45 FETO-linked terror suspects arrested in Turkey

Suspects are accused of being members of terrorist group, which orchestrated 2016 defeated coup in Turkey

News

Bosnian baby receives brain tumor treatment in Turkey
Bosnian baby receives brain tumor treatment in Turkey

Turkey, Azerbaijan to boost social security cooperation
Turkey Azerbaijan to boost social security cooperation

Turkey: Registered motor vehicles rise 2.7 pct in 2017
Turkey Registered motor vehicles rise 2 7 pct in 2017

Turkey: 40 FETO suspects sought in police exam probe
Turkey 40 FETO suspects sought in police exam probe

823 terrorists neutralized in Turkey's Afrin operation
823 terrorists neutralized in Turkey's Afrin operation

Turkish Cypriot leader okays new coalition government
Turkish Cypriot leader okays new coalition government

US: 4 students injured in LA school shooting
US 4 students injured in LA school shooting

US, Russia to meet nuclear treaty obligations, US says
US Russia to meet nuclear treaty obligations US says

EU says US needed for Mideast peace but can't do alone
EU says US needed for Mideast peace but can't do

US, Turkish FMs discuss Sochi talks, Afrin op
US Turkish FMs discuss Sochi talks Afrin op

US urges end to Qatar-Gulf row
US urges end to Qatar-Gulf row

Trumps says US not interested in talks with Taliban
Trumps says US not interested in talks with Taliban

Pentagon confirms false Hawaii missile alert
Pentagon confirms false Hawaii missile alert

Pentagon doubts Russian pledge to withdraw from Syria
Pentagon doubts Russian pledge to withdraw from Syria

US forces kill dozens of ISIL fighters in Yemen
US forces kill dozens of ISIL fighters in Yemen

Pentagon confirms three US soldiers killed in Niger ambush
Pentagon confirms three US soldiers killed in Niger ambush

US troop levels in Afghanistan undercounted: Pentagon
US troop levels in Afghanistan undercounted Pentagon

Pentagon chief in Baghdad as Iraqi forces press Tal Afar assault
Pentagon chief in Baghdad as Iraqi forces press Tal Afar






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 