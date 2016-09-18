Worldbulletin News

23:37, 02 February 2018 Friday
Update: 14:56, 02 February 2018 Friday

France: 5 dead in military helicopter crash
France: 5 dead in military helicopter crash

Crash occurred in southeastern Provence region

World Bulletin / News Desk

Five people have been killed when two military helicopters collided in southern France, according to local media on Friday.

France’s regional daily Var Matin reported that the incident occurred early Friday morning near the Carces lake, in the southeastern Provence region.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.

Var Martin put the death toll at five. Another French daily Le Parisien reported there were six people aboard the helicopters belonging to the French army’s flight training school and that the search for the missing sixth was ongoing.

Emergeny and rescue units were referred to the region which is 50 kilometers away from the touristic port city of Saint-Tropez.



