Update: 15:17, 02 February 2018 Friday

Turkey, Azerbaijan to boost social security cooperation

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey and Azerbaijan on Friday signed a protocol which aims to strengthen mutual cooperation in the field of labor and social security.

Turkish Labor and Social Security Minister Julide Sarieroglu and her Azerbaijani counterpart Salim Muslumov signed the protocol following the ninth meeting of the Turkey-Azerbaijan Labor and Social Security Joint Permanent Commission in Baku.

Following the meeting, Sarieroglu said the agreement would focus on labor market training for the unemployed in both countries as well as sharing experiences in the creation of electronic statistical infrastructure.

"We will improve the business partnership, especially in the construction sector in terms of occupational health and safety," said the minister, adding that steps will also be taken to fighting the informal economy, and to sharing projects related to women, the young and people with disabilities.

Sarieroglu, who arrived in the Azerbaijani capital on Wednesday, also met President Ilham Aliyev on Thursday.