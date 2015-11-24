Worldbulletin News

Israel hits Hamas-linked site in Gaza
Israel hits Hamas-linked site in Gaza

Warplanes target site affiliated with Hamas's armed wing in Gaza Strip, Palestinian security source says

World Bulletin / News Desk

Israeli warplanes bombed a site in the Gaza Strip at dawn Friday without causing any casualties, a Palestinian security source said.

According to the source, who spoke anonymously as he was not authorized to speak to media, Israeli warplanes struck a site affiliated with the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’s armed wing, in the town of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip.

No deaths or injuries were reported as a result of the reported airstrikes.

The Israeli army, for its part, has yet to issue a statement confirming the source’s assertions.

On Thursday evening, the Israeli army claimed to have detected a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip into southern Israel.

The army did not say where in Israel the alleged missile had landed.



