Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
23:38, 02 February 2018 Friday
Health & Environment
15:40, 02 February 2018 Friday

  • Share
Bosnian baby receives brain tumor treatment in Turkey
Bosnian baby receives brain tumor treatment in Turkey

6-month-old brought to Istanbul for surgery

World Bulletin / News Desk

Arslan Kulacic, a six-month-old Bosnian baby who was diagnosed with a tumor, was brought to Turkey for surgery, said Acibadem Hospital’s chief of medicine Caglar Cuhadaroglu on Friday.

A campaign to raise money in Bosnia and Herzegovina for the baby's surgery managed to collect 133,000 euros (a little over $166,160) for his surgery.

He was brought to Turkey on Jan. 30 by air ambulance and had an operation at Acibadem Hospital in Istanbul.

“When he arrived, his health status was assessed urgently by our relevant experts. A large brain tumor was detected. It was also observed that the tumor was scattered into the brain in small pieces,” Cuhadaroglu said.

“He was admitted into immediate surgery due to obstruction of infant cerebrospinal fluid circulation. During surgery, the spinal fluid was drained and occlusion was cleared. The baby is now in intensive care after surgery,” he said.

His condition will be clearer in the coming days, hospital officials said.

Arslan Kulacic's treatment can be supported by donating to the "Pomozi.ba" charity organization.



Related Turkey health care
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Health & Environment News
Bosnian baby receives brain tumor treatment in Turkey
Bosnian baby receives brain tumor treatment in Turkey

6-month-old brought to Istanbul for surgery
Toxic bloc' warned of EU legal action over air pollution
'Toxic bloc' warned of EU legal action over air pollution

Brussels said it was running out of patience with states -- including the EU's three biggest economies -- that had failed to take steps to improve air quality despite years of warnings.
Turkish agency aids Zambia in fight against cholera
Turkish agency aids Zambia in fight against cholera

Consignment of assorted medical supplies airlifted to Lusaka
Oil spill disasters in the past 50 years
Oil spill disasters in the past 50 years

Here is a look back at the major oil spills around the world in the past five decades:
Unsafe water kills most Pakistanis
Unsafe water kills most Pakistanis

More than 100,000 people -- half of them children -- die every year due to waterborne diseases, experts say
Fake medicines flourish in Africa despite killing thousands
Fake medicines flourish in Africa despite killing thousands

Located in the bustling Adjame quarter of Ivory Coast's main city and commercial hub, the haven for fake medicine has been targeted time and again by authorities and stockpiles burnt.
Turkey to launch ecolabel for textile paper ceramics
Turkey to launch ecolabel for textile, paper, ceramics

Seven firms to receive ecolabel certifying that their products are environment-friendly
US records costliest disaster recovery year on record
US records costliest disaster recovery year on record

Disasters saddle U.S. with $306 billion price tag, cause 362 deaths
Alarming level of Drug use among Bangladeshi children
Alarming level of Drug use among Bangladeshi children

Association for Prevention of Drug Abuse head says close to more than 2.5 million children are drug addicts in Bangladesh
Canada's bitter weather has even penguins coming out of the
Canada's bitter weather has even penguins coming out of the cold

King penguins are certainly accustomed to chilly weather, more so than species like the Humboldt that prefer somewhat warmer climes, said zoo curator Malu Celli.
Indonesia vaccinates millions to halt deadly diphtheria outbreak
Indonesia vaccinates millions to halt deadly diphtheria outbreak

Some eight million children and teenagers across the Southeast Asian nation will receive the shot to prevent further spread of the disease which is caused by a bacterial infection.
Smog should stop play Indian doctors tell cricket bosses
Smog should stop play, Indian doctors tell cricket bosses

Two players vomited on the pitch, and play had to be halted briefly.
Philippines suspends world-first dengue vaccine
Philippines suspends world-first dengue vaccine

French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi announced Wednesday that its world-first dengue vaccine could lead to more severe symptoms for people who had not previously been infected.
Turkish NGO puts Somali doctors through medical school
Turkish NGO puts Somali doctors through medical school

Doctors Worldwide Turkey says it has performed 3,000 cataract surgeries in Horn of Africa country
Cholera killed over 700 in last 3 months
Cholera killed over 700 in last 3 months

Over 40,000 cases of cholera seen in Democratic Republic of Congo since July, says Health Ministry
Climate activists march to keep coal in ground
Climate activists march to keep coal in ground

Decked out in red to signify their "Stop Coal" campaign, the protesters chanted and beat drums as they snaked through the former West Germany capital toward the UN centre that will host the 12-day, 196-nation talks, tasked with implementing the landmark Paris Agreement.

News

Turkey, Azerbaijan to boost social security cooperation
Turkey Azerbaijan to boost social security cooperation

Pentagon condemns rocket attacks on Turkey
Pentagon condemns rocket attacks on Turkey

Turkey: Registered motor vehicles rise 2.7 pct in 2017
Turkey Registered motor vehicles rise 2 7 pct in 2017

Turkey: 40 FETO suspects sought in police exam probe
Turkey 40 FETO suspects sought in police exam probe

823 terrorists neutralized in Turkey's Afrin operation
823 terrorists neutralized in Turkey's Afrin operation

Turkish Cypriot leader okays new coalition government
Turkish Cypriot leader okays new coalition government

In the US, health care a privilege, not a right
In the US health care a privilege not a right

US House Republicans health care vote collapses
US House Republicans health care vote collapses

Al-Shifa Clinic: Muslims docs treating uninsured for free
Al-Shifa Clinic Muslims docs treating uninsured for free

Turkey launches new health data system
Turkey launches new health data system

Medical supplies running out in eastern Libya: Minister
Medical supplies running out in eastern Libya Minister

Obama's 'precision medicine' plan to boost research, but faces hurdles
Obama's 'precision medicine' plan to boost research but faces hurdles






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 