Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
23:37, 02 February 2018 Friday
Europe
Update: 16:47, 02 February 2018 Friday

  • Share
Vatican 'closer to historic recognition of Beijing bishops'
Vatican 'closer to historic recognition of Beijing bishops'

The Holy See "hopes (the concession) will lead Beijing to recognise his authority as head of the Catholic Church in China," the Journal said quoting a "person familiar with the plan".

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Vatican is moving closer to a historic agreement with China over the major stumbling bloc of who ordains bishops, a source close to the matter told AFP Friday, with seven Beijing-appointed bishops due to earn recognition.

"Things are moving," the source said, confirming a Wall Street Journal report about what would be a significant concession by the Vatican to legitimise the Beijing bishops.

AFP's source could not offer a date for an official accord, saying it could still take some time as complex negotiations launched three years ago continue.

The Vatican has in the past officially ex-communicated three of the seven bishops to be recognised by Pope Francis, said an expert on the Catholic Church in China.

China's roughly 12 million Catholics are divided between a government-run association, whose clergy are chosen by the Communist Party, and an unofficial church which swears allegiance to the Vatican.

The situation is however complex because the Vatican has previously accepted several bishops appointed by Beijing, officially an atheist regime.

The issue flared up again after two underground Chinese bishops, recognised by the pope, were asked by a top Vatican diplomat to resign in favour of state-sanctioned prelates, including one who was ex-communicated by the Vatican in 2011.

That was first reported in January by the Vatican-linked AsiaNews website and confirmed Monday by Cardinal Joseph Zen, bishop emeritus of semi-autonomous Hong Kong, who is a staunch opponent of any rapprochement between the Vatican and Beijing.

The long-stalled negotiations finally seem to be close to solving the issue of who ordains the bishops.

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican number two, noted Wednesday in an interview with the Vatican Insider: "In China there are not two Churches, but two communities of faithful called to follow a gradual path of reconciliation towards unity."

The search for unity, at the core of the Holy See's diplomatic drive, clearly includes the "crucial" question of the bishops, he added, saying some people may be asked to make "sacrifices ... for the good of the Church."

Beijing and the Vatican severed diplomatic relations in 1951, and although ties have improved in recent years as China's Catholic population grows, they have remained at odds over which side has the authority to ordain bishops.

The question of Taiwan also looms large over hopes of China and the Vatican one day resuming relations.



Related beijing Vatican
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
UN court orders Nicaragua to pay 379 000 to Costa
UN court orders Nicaragua to pay $379,000 to Costa Rica

The sum was well below the $6.7 million demanded by Costa Rica for the environmental harm done to the area, and to compensate its efforts to restore it.
Bangladesh calls for global support for Syria operation
Bangladesh calls for global support for Syria operation

'We want the whole world to understand the position of Turkey and support it morally,' says Bangladesh envoy in Ankara
Trump accuses Justice Dept FBI of pro-Democrat bias
Trump accuses Justice Dept, FBI of pro-Democrat bias

The message came as Trump was expected to approve the release of a confidential Republican-drafted memo alleging abuse of authority in the FBI's probe of his election campaign and its ties to Russia.
Israel hits Hamas-linked site in Gaza
Israel hits Hamas-linked site in Gaza

Warplanes target site affiliated with Hamas's armed wing in Gaza Strip, Palestinian security source says
US 4 students injured in LA school shooting
US: 4 students injured in LA school shooting

12-year-old female suspect taken into custody
Turkish Cypriot leader okays new coalition government
Turkish Cypriot leader okays new coalition government

Republican Turkish Party leader Tufan Erhurman will be prime minister of new 4-party coalition government
Turkish jets destroy PKK targets in northern Iraq
Turkish jets destroy PKK targets in northern Iraq

Airstrikes in Hakurk and Avasin-Basyan regions take place as terror group was preparing attacks, says military
US Russia to meet nuclear treaty obligations US says
US, Russia to meet nuclear treaty obligations, US says

'We assess at this time that Russia has also progressed toward meeting those limits,' State Department spokeswoman says
Fidel Castro s eldest son commits suicide
Fidel Castro´s eldest son commits suicide

The former Cuban leader´s eldest son was a scientific advisor to Cuba´s State Council
Four N Cypriot parties sign pact for coalition government
Four N.Cypriot parties sign pact for coalition government

Republican Turkish Party, People's Party, Communal Democracy Party, Democratic Party agree to form ruling coalition
Palestinians slam Israel lauds Haniyeh terror listing
Palestinians slam, Israel lauds Haniyeh terror listing

The US this week added Gaza-based Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh to terrorism blacklist
FBI warns against release of House Republican memo
FBI warns against release of House Republican memo

National law enforcement agency has 'grave concerns' about document's 'omissions
Brazil helps Santander earnings shine
Brazil helps Santander earnings shine

The eurozone's biggest bank in terms of market value said its net profit climbed to 6.6 billion euros ($8.2 billion) last year, from 6.2 billion in 2016.
Lula leads Brazil polls despite graft conviction
Lula leads Brazil polls despite graft conviction

An appeals court last week upheld a money laundering and corruption conviction against Lula and imposed a more than 12 year prison sentence. The sentence means that the Workers' Party founder and icon of the Latin American left has few avenues left to being allowed to run in October's election.
2 police 1 civilian killed in Kirkuk Baghdad violence
2 police, 1 civilian killed in Kirkuk, Baghdad violence

Iraqi security sources blame Daesh terrorist group for deadly attacks
Muslim scholars urge defense of Jerusalem Qudus
Muslim scholars urge defense of Jerusalem (Qudus)

Jerusalem is 'common issue for all Muslims', head of Turkey's Religious Affairs Directorate asserts

News

Pakistan probes ISIL claim of killing Chinese couple
Pakistan probes ISIL claim of killing Chinese couple

Beijing urges France to protect Chinese after police shooting
Beijing urges France to protect Chinese after police shooting

Beijing warns Trump: One China 'not negotiable'
Beijing warns Trump One China 'not negotiable'

China fines GM unit $29 million for 'price-fixing'
China fines GM unit 29 million for 'price-fixing'

Thousands attend pro-Beijing rally in Hong Kong
Thousands attend pro-Beijing rally in Hong Kong

Ally of China's President Xi made Beijing mayor
Ally of China's President Xi made Beijing mayor

Vatican urges Venezuela to put new assembly on hold
Vatican urges Venezuela to put new assembly on hold

Vatican confirms Mali to get its first cardinal
Vatican confirms Mali to get its first cardinal

China rejects 'interference' as Vatican raises bishop case
China rejects 'interference' as Vatican raises bishop case

Vatican mulls excommunicating mobsters and the corrupt
Vatican mulls excommunicating mobsters and the corrupt

Pope aide denies new Australia abuse claims
Pope aide denies new Australia abuse claims

Pope Francis says may consider making married men priests
Pope Francis says may consider making married men priests






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 