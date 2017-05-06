Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
23:37, 02 February 2018 Friday
World
Update: 16:58, 02 February 2018 Friday

  • Share
Bangladesh calls for global support for Syria operation
Bangladesh calls for global support for Syria operation

'We want the whole world to understand the position of Turkey and support it morally,' says Bangladesh envoy in Ankara

World Bulletin / News Desk

Voicing his support for Turkey’s ongoing operation in Syria’s Afrin, Bangladesh’s ambassador to Ankara called for a global boost for Operation Olive Branch.

“As a brotherly country, we have a lot of concern for this trouble that is bordering with Turkey at the moment,” Allama Siddiki told Anadolu Agency over Turkey’s Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, northwestern Syria.

“We know the background and the context of the problem and we want Turkey to remain at peace, and we want Turkey’s border to be secure,” the ambassador added.

“The international community should unite as it is more or less united in its fight against terrorism, [against] all forms, all kinds of terrorism,” he said, calling for global support for the operation. “We want the whole world to understand the position of Turkey and support it morally.”

Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch on Jan. 20 to clear PYD/PKK and ISIL terrorists from Afrin in northwestern Syria.

According to the Turkish General Staff, Operation Olive Branch aims to establish security and stability along Turkey’s borders and the region as well as protect Syrians from terrorist oppression and cruelty.

The operation is being carried out under the framework of Turkey’s rights based on international law, UN Security Council resolutions, its self-defense rights under the UN Charter, and respect for Syria's territorial integrity.



Related Bangladesh Operation Olive Branche
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
World News
UN court orders Nicaragua to pay 379 000 to Costa
UN court orders Nicaragua to pay $379,000 to Costa Rica

The sum was well below the $6.7 million demanded by Costa Rica for the environmental harm done to the area, and to compensate its efforts to restore it.
Bangladesh calls for global support for Syria operation
Bangladesh calls for global support for Syria operation

'We want the whole world to understand the position of Turkey and support it morally,' says Bangladesh envoy in Ankara
Trump accuses Justice Dept FBI of pro-Democrat bias
Trump accuses Justice Dept, FBI of pro-Democrat bias

The message came as Trump was expected to approve the release of a confidential Republican-drafted memo alleging abuse of authority in the FBI's probe of his election campaign and its ties to Russia.
Israel hits Hamas-linked site in Gaza
Israel hits Hamas-linked site in Gaza

Warplanes target site affiliated with Hamas's armed wing in Gaza Strip, Palestinian security source says
US 4 students injured in LA school shooting
US: 4 students injured in LA school shooting

12-year-old female suspect taken into custody
Turkish Cypriot leader okays new coalition government
Turkish Cypriot leader okays new coalition government

Republican Turkish Party leader Tufan Erhurman will be prime minister of new 4-party coalition government
Turkish jets destroy PKK targets in northern Iraq
Turkish jets destroy PKK targets in northern Iraq

Airstrikes in Hakurk and Avasin-Basyan regions take place as terror group was preparing attacks, says military
US Russia to meet nuclear treaty obligations US says
US, Russia to meet nuclear treaty obligations, US says

'We assess at this time that Russia has also progressed toward meeting those limits,' State Department spokeswoman says
Fidel Castro s eldest son commits suicide
Fidel Castro´s eldest son commits suicide

The former Cuban leader´s eldest son was a scientific advisor to Cuba´s State Council
Four N Cypriot parties sign pact for coalition government
Four N.Cypriot parties sign pact for coalition government

Republican Turkish Party, People's Party, Communal Democracy Party, Democratic Party agree to form ruling coalition
Palestinians slam Israel lauds Haniyeh terror listing
Palestinians slam, Israel lauds Haniyeh terror listing

The US this week added Gaza-based Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh to terrorism blacklist
FBI warns against release of House Republican memo
FBI warns against release of House Republican memo

National law enforcement agency has 'grave concerns' about document's 'omissions
Brazil helps Santander earnings shine
Brazil helps Santander earnings shine

The eurozone's biggest bank in terms of market value said its net profit climbed to 6.6 billion euros ($8.2 billion) last year, from 6.2 billion in 2016.
Lula leads Brazil polls despite graft conviction
Lula leads Brazil polls despite graft conviction

An appeals court last week upheld a money laundering and corruption conviction against Lula and imposed a more than 12 year prison sentence. The sentence means that the Workers' Party founder and icon of the Latin American left has few avenues left to being allowed to run in October's election.
2 police 1 civilian killed in Kirkuk Baghdad violence
2 police, 1 civilian killed in Kirkuk, Baghdad violence

Iraqi security sources blame Daesh terrorist group for deadly attacks
Muslim scholars urge defense of Jerusalem Qudus
Muslim scholars urge defense of Jerusalem (Qudus)

Jerusalem is 'common issue for all Muslims', head of Turkey's Religious Affairs Directorate asserts

News

'260 terrorists neutralized' in Operation Olive Branch
260 terrorists neutralized' in Operation Olive Branch

The meaning of “Operation Olive Branch”
The meaning of Operation Olive Branch

Bangladesh delays Rohingya refugee return
Bangladesh delays Rohingya refugee return

Millions of Muslims take part in Bishwa Ijtema
Millions of Muslims take part in Bishwa Ijtema

Alarming level of Drug use among Bangladeshi children
Alarming level of Drug use among Bangladeshi children

Kuwaiti army chief's helicopter crashes in Bangladesh
Kuwaiti army chief's helicopter crashes in Bangladesh

Turkish PM pays tribute to martyrs of Bangladesh’s war
Turkish PM pays tribute to martyrs of Bangladesh s war

Stampede kills 10 in Bangladesh
Stampede kills 10 in Bangladesh






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 