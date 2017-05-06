Update: 16:58, 02 February 2018 Friday

Bangladesh calls for global support for Syria operation

World Bulletin / News Desk

Voicing his support for Turkey’s ongoing operation in Syria’s Afrin, Bangladesh’s ambassador to Ankara called for a global boost for Operation Olive Branch.

“As a brotherly country, we have a lot of concern for this trouble that is bordering with Turkey at the moment,” Allama Siddiki told Anadolu Agency over Turkey’s Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, northwestern Syria.

“We know the background and the context of the problem and we want Turkey to remain at peace, and we want Turkey’s border to be secure,” the ambassador added.

“The international community should unite as it is more or less united in its fight against terrorism, [against] all forms, all kinds of terrorism,” he said, calling for global support for the operation. “We want the whole world to understand the position of Turkey and support it morally.”

Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch on Jan. 20 to clear PYD/PKK and ISIL terrorists from Afrin in northwestern Syria.

According to the Turkish General Staff, Operation Olive Branch aims to establish security and stability along Turkey’s borders and the region as well as protect Syrians from terrorist oppression and cruelty.

The operation is being carried out under the framework of Turkey’s rights based on international law, UN Security Council resolutions, its self-defense rights under the UN Charter, and respect for Syria's territorial integrity.