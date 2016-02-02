Update: 17:35, 02 February 2018 Friday

UK, EU Brexit negotiators to meet in London on Monday

World Bulletin / News Desk

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier will visit London on Monday to resume negotiations with his counterpart David Davis on future ties between Britain and the European Union, the British minister said on Friday.

"Looking forward to welcoming Michel Barnier to London on Monday. Important next step in our work to build new partnership between UK and EU," Davis tweeted.

A Downing Street spokesman said: "These talks on the future relationship will be on a technical level, looking at the process and structure on how talks on the future relationship proceed."

London and Brussels struck a preliminary deal on key Brexit issues in December but are yet to discuss the conditions for a post-Brexit transition period and the future trade relationship between Britain and the EU.

Prime Minister Theresa May has faced growing public calls from across her Conservative party this week to set out her vision for Brexit more clearly, amid media reports of increasing discontent with her leadership.

Tensions were fuelled by a leaked internal government assessment earlier this week suggesting that the options on the table so far for a trade deal with the EU would all leave Britain worse off.

The prime minister also sparked concern in Brussels by questioning the rights of EU citizens who arrive in Britain during the post-Brexit transition period.