Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
12:41, 03 February 2018 Saturday
Middle East
01:06, 03 February 2018 Saturday

  • Share
US: Possibly third chem. attack in E. Ghouta in 30 days
US: Possibly third chem. attack in E. Ghouta in 30 days

Washington concerned Syrian regime maintaining chemical stockpiles

World Bulletin / News Desk

Syria may be producing new kinds of chemical weapons munitions to escape detection and international accountability, the State Department said Friday.

"According to open sources, these new weapons use delivery mechanisms previously unused in chemical weapons attacks in Syria," the agency said in a statement, adding that ground-launched rockets and grenades are included in attacks.

Highlighting the previous use of barrel bombs to deploy chlorine by the regime of Bashar al-Assad, the statement said an alleged chemical attack Thursday in Eastern Ghouta would be the third instance in the last 30 days, if confirmed.

"We also continue to be concerned that the Syrian regime maintains chemical stockpiles for use in these weapons and refuses to disclose these stockpiles or its chemical weapons program in violation of the CWC [Chemical Weapons Convention] and its international obligations,” it added.

Eastern Ghouta has been under siege for five years and the Assad regime has intensified its onslaught of the city in the past eight months. Humanitarian access has been completely cut off to its 400,000 civilians, making it nearly impossible for food or medicine to get into the district and leaving thousands of patients in need of treatment. ​



Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
UN No aid reached Syria's besieged area in 2 months
UN: No aid reached Syria's besieged area in 2 months

Secretary General Antonio Guterres says people suffering dire health conditions
US Controversial memo released over FBI protests
US: Controversial memo released over FBI protests

'A lot of people should be ashamed of themselves and much worse than that,' Trump says
UN court orders Nicaragua to pay 379 000 to Costa
UN court orders Nicaragua to pay $379,000 to Costa Rica

The sum was well below the $6.7 million demanded by Costa Rica for the environmental harm done to the area, and to compensate its efforts to restore it.
Bangladesh calls for global support for Syria operation
Bangladesh calls for global support for Syria operation

'We want the whole world to understand the position of Turkey and support it morally,' says Bangladesh envoy in Ankara
Trump accuses Justice Dept FBI of pro-Democrat bias
Trump accuses Justice Dept, FBI of pro-Democrat bias

The message came as Trump was expected to approve the release of a confidential Republican-drafted memo alleging abuse of authority in the FBI's probe of his election campaign and its ties to Russia.
Israel hits Hamas-linked site in Gaza
Israel hits Hamas-linked site in Gaza

Warplanes target site affiliated with Hamas's armed wing in Gaza Strip, Palestinian security source says
US 4 students injured in LA school shooting
US: 4 students injured in LA school shooting

12-year-old female suspect taken into custody
Turkish Cypriot leader okays new coalition government
Turkish Cypriot leader okays new coalition government

Republican Turkish Party leader Tufan Erhurman will be prime minister of new 4-party coalition government
Turkish jets destroy PKK targets in northern Iraq
Turkish jets destroy PKK targets in northern Iraq

Airstrikes in Hakurk and Avasin-Basyan regions take place as terror group was preparing attacks, says military
US Russia to meet nuclear treaty obligations US says
US, Russia to meet nuclear treaty obligations, US says

'We assess at this time that Russia has also progressed toward meeting those limits,' State Department spokeswoman says
Fidel Castro s eldest son commits suicide
Fidel Castro´s eldest son commits suicide

The former Cuban leader´s eldest son was a scientific advisor to Cuba´s State Council
Four N Cypriot parties sign pact for coalition government
Four N.Cypriot parties sign pact for coalition government

Republican Turkish Party, People's Party, Communal Democracy Party, Democratic Party agree to form ruling coalition
Palestinians slam Israel lauds Haniyeh terror listing
Palestinians slam, Israel lauds Haniyeh terror listing

The US this week added Gaza-based Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh to terrorism blacklist
FBI warns against release of House Republican memo
FBI warns against release of House Republican memo

National law enforcement agency has 'grave concerns' about document's 'omissions
Brazil helps Santander earnings shine
Brazil helps Santander earnings shine

The eurozone's biggest bank in terms of market value said its net profit climbed to 6.6 billion euros ($8.2 billion) last year, from 6.2 billion in 2016.
Lula leads Brazil polls despite graft conviction
Lula leads Brazil polls despite graft conviction

An appeals court last week upheld a money laundering and corruption conviction against Lula and imposed a more than 12 year prison sentence. The sentence means that the Workers' Party founder and icon of the Latin American left has few avenues left to being allowed to run in October's election.





World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 