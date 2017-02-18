Worldbulletin News

12:40, 03 February 2018 Saturday
Update: 09:31, 03 February 2018 Saturday

Press agenda on February 03
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018

World Bulletin / News Desk

TURKEY

BITLIS/BATMAN - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend ordinary congresses of his ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party in Bitlis and Batman provinces.

TEKIRDAG/BALIKESIR - Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to attend ordinary congresses of AK Party in Tekirdag and Balikesir provinces.

ANKARA - Main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) to hold 36th ordinary congress.

ANKARA - Monitoring reactions and developments amid Turkey's ongoing Operation Olive Branch against PYD/PKK and Daesh terror groups in Afrin, northwestern Syria.

 

PALESTINE

RAMALLAH - PLO executive committee to discuss security coordination with Israel.

 

 

KARACHI, Pakistan - When millions of football lovers cheer and buck up their favorite teams in 2018 FIFA World Cup to be held in Russia this summer, Pakistanis will have a special reason to rejoice, although the 198th-ranked football nation will not be participating in the mega event.



