Today in History February 03

|1160
|
|Emperor Frederick Barbarossa hurtles prisoners, including children, at the Italian city of Crema, forcing its surrender.
|1238
|
|The Mongols take over Vladimir, Russia.
|1690
|
|The first paper money in America is issued in the Massachusetts Bay Colony.
|1783
|
|Spain recognizes United States' independence.
|1904
|
|Colombian troops clash with U.S. Marines in Panama.
|1908
|
|The U.S. Supreme Court rules that union-sponsored boycotts are illegal, and applies the Sherman Antitrust Act to labor as well as capital.
|1912
|
|New U.S. football rules are set: field shortened to 100 yds.; touchdown counts six points instead of five; four downs are allowed instead of three; and the kickoff is moved from midfield to the 40 yd. line.
|1917
|
|A German submarine sinks the U.S. liner Housatonic off coast of Sicily. The United States severs diplomatic relations with Germany.
|1920
|
|The Allies demand that 890 German military leaders stand trial for war crimes.
|1927
|
|President Calvin Coolidge signs a bill creating the Federal Radio Commission to regulate the airwaves.
|1943
|
|Finland begins talks with the Soviet Union.
|1944
|
|The United States shells the Japanese homeland for the first time at Kurile Islands.
|1945
|
|The Allies drop 3,000 tons of bombs on Berlin.
|1945
|
|The month-long Battle of Manila begins.
|1954
|
|Millions greet Queen Elizabeth in Sydney on her first royal trip to Australia.
|1962
|
|President John F. Kennedy bans all trade with Cuba.
|1966
|
|Soviet Luna 9 achieves soft landing on the moon.
|1971
|
|OPEC decides to set oil prices without consulting buyers.
|1984
|
|The Environmental Protection Agency orders a ban on the pesticide EDB for grain products.