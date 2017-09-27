Worldbulletin News

12:41, 03 February 2018 Saturday
History
10:12, 03 February 2018 Saturday

Today in History February 03
Today in History February 03

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.

World Bulletin / News Desk

1160   Emperor Frederick Barbarossa hurtles prisoners, including children, at the Italian city of Crema, forcing its surrender.
1238   The Mongols take over Vladimir, Russia.
1690   The first paper money in America is issued in the Massachusetts Bay Colony.
1783   Spain recognizes United States' independence.
1904   Colombian troops clash with U.S. Marines in Panama.
1908   The U.S. Supreme Court rules that union-sponsored boycotts are illegal, and applies the Sherman Antitrust Act to labor as well as capital.
1912   New U.S. football rules are set: field shortened to 100 yds.; touchdown counts six points instead of five; four downs are allowed instead of three; and the kickoff is moved from midfield to the 40 yd. line.
1917   A German submarine sinks the U.S. liner Housatonic off coast of Sicily. The United States severs diplomatic relations with Germany.
1920   The Allies demand that 890 German military leaders stand trial for war crimes.
1927   President Calvin Coolidge signs a bill creating the Federal Radio Commission to regulate the airwaves.
1943   Finland begins talks with the Soviet Union.
1944   The United States shells the Japanese homeland for the first time at Kurile Islands.
1945   The Allies drop 3,000 tons of bombs on Berlin.
1945   The month-long Battle of Manila begins.
1954   Millions greet Queen Elizabeth in Sydney on her first royal trip to Australia.
1962   President John F. Kennedy bans all trade with Cuba.
1966   Soviet Luna 9 achieves soft landing on the moon.
1971   OPEC decides to set oil prices without consulting buyers.
1984   The Environmental Protection Agency orders a ban on the pesticide EDB for grain products.


Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

