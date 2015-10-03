10:23, 03 February 2018 Saturday

Nigeria's conduct tribunal chief charged with graft

World Bulletin / News Desk

Nigeria has slapped two-count corruption charges against the chairman of the country's code of conduct tribunal, accusing the judicial officer of taking bribe to free a suspect in 2012.

The charges, filed by attorney Festus Keyamo, accused the judge of asking for $33,000 bribe and actually receiving $5,902 from Rasheed Taiwo.

Danladi Umar had long been investigated by the Nigeria's Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In a letter in April 2016, the anti-graft body claimed to have cleared Umar of any wrongdoing amid calls on him to step down from the corruption trial of the country’s senate president Bukola Saraki.

However, the EFCC on Friday filed a two-count bribery charge against Umar.

Umar had denied the allegations in the past.

The code of conduct tribunal tries public officials suspected of abusing their office. Saraki, the country’s senate president, is due back in the tribunal later this month after the court of appeals reversed his acquittal ordered by Umar.