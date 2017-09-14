Update: 10:58, 03 February 2018 Saturday

Turkey expects Greece to make 'fair' judgements

World Bulletin / News Desk

Ankara voiced "disappointment" after a Greek court on Friday refused to approve the extradition of one of nine Turkish citizens accused of being members of the DHKP-C terrorist group.

In a statement, Turkish Foreign Ministry said the decision, which was a "new example of backing terrorist organizations", did not match Greece's international responsibility on combatting terrorism, and it did not suit to "good neighborly relations."

"In the next period, we expect Greek judiciary to make legal and fair decisions far from political pressures," it added.

Mehmet Dogan was arrested last November in Athens along with eight more Turkish nationals and accused of forming and participating in a terrorist organization and possessing explosives and weapons unlawfully, among other charges.

Ankara has requested the extradition of at least two of the accused. The second extradition request will be heard in court next Tuesday, Feb. 6.

The refusal of Greek courts to extradite to Turkey accused terrorists -- notably eight ex-soldiers accused of taking part in the 2016 defeated coup in Turkey -- has added strains to ties between Ankara and Athens.