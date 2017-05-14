Israeli forces raid Jenin, arrest 5 Palestinians

World Bulletin / News Desk
Israeli forces detained five Palestinians during a raid in the northern West Bank city of Jenin on Saturday.
Israeli forces surrounded several houses in al-Kufayr and Barqin villages in southern Jenin in search of Ahmed Jarrar, accused by Israeli authorities of killing a Jewish settler in a drive-by shooting last month near Nablus, according to local residents.
There was no comment from the Israeli military on the raid.
Last week, Israeli forces killed a Palestinian man and demolished four homes during a raid in Jenin in search of the suspected killer of the settler.
