Update: 12:27, 03 February 2018 Saturday

Israeli forces raid Jenin, arrest 5 Palestinians

World Bulletin / News Desk

Israeli forces detained five Palestinians during a raid in the northern West Bank city of Jenin on Saturday.

Israeli forces surrounded several houses in al-Kufayr and Barqin villages in southern Jenin in search of Ahmed Jarrar, accused by Israeli authorities of killing a Jewish settler in a drive-by shooting last month near Nablus, according to local residents.

There was no comment from the Israeli military on the raid.

Last week, Israeli forces killed a Palestinian man and demolished four homes during a raid in Jenin in search of the suspected killer of the settler.