00:51, 04 February 2018 Sunday
Middle East
Israeli forces raid Jenin, arrest 5 Palestinians
Israeli forces raid Jenin, arrest 5 Palestinians

City in northern West Bank raided in search of suspected killer of Jewish settler

World Bulletin / News Desk

Israeli forces detained five Palestinians during a raid in the northern West Bank city of Jenin on Saturday.

Israeli forces surrounded several houses in al-Kufayr and Barqin villages in southern Jenin in search of Ahmed Jarrar, accused by Israeli authorities of killing a Jewish settler in a drive-by shooting last month near Nablus, according to local residents.

There was no comment from the Israeli military on the raid.

Last week, Israeli forces killed a Palestinian man and demolished four homes during a raid in Jenin in search of the suspected killer of the settler.



