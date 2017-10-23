Iraq hunts down ISIL remnants near Saudi border

World Bulletin / News Desk
Iraqi forces on Saturday launched a military operation near Saudi border to clear the area from ISIL militants, according to a senior military commander.
"The operation aims to chase ISIL remnants in the western desert and destroy their positions and hideouts," Anbar Operations Commander Maj. Gen. Mahmoud al-Falahi told Anadolu Agency.
He said tribal fighters and U.S.-led coalition warplanes were taking part in the offensive.
ISIL has been driven out by Iraqi forces, backed by U.S.-led coalition warplanes, from territory overran by the terrorist group in northern and western Iraq in 2014.
