12:52, 03 February 2018 Saturday

Puigdemont or plan B? Catalan separatists divided

World Bulletin / News Desk

Catalonia's separatist parties have to decide in the coming days whether to set their differences aside and back ousted, exiled leader Carles Puigdemont or seek an alternative.

These quarrels burst into the open on Tuesday, when the Catalan parliament's speaker Roger Torrent, a separatist, postponed a vote meant to reinstate ousted Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont.

Alternative candidates are now emerging in the press, even if Puigdemont's Together for Catalonia grouping insists he must make a comeback from self-exile in Belgium after winning big in December elections.