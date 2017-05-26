13:21, 03 February 2018 Saturday

Over 80 Syrians rescued off Turkish Mediterranean coast

World Bulletin / News Desk

More than 80 Syrian refugees have been rescued off the Mediterranean province of Mersin after their overloaded boat ran into engine trouble, according to a statement from the regional governor's office on Saturday.

Coast Guard crews on Friday launched a rescue operation as soon as they learnt that a boat carrying 84 Syrians, including women and children, was stranded off Silifke district, the statement said.

Turkey has been the main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe, especially since the beginning of the civil war in Syria.