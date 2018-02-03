Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
00:46, 04 February 2018 Sunday
Asia-Pacific
14:52, 03 February 2018 Saturday

  • Share
Maldives shuts parliament, resists order to free dissidents
Maldives shuts parliament, resists order to free dissidents

The People's Majlis, or parliament, told local reporters in a brief message that the assembly will not have its scheduled sessions on Monday "due to security reasons".

World Bulletin / News Desk

Maldivian authorities Saturday announced an indefinite postponement of parliament as President Abdulla Yameen's regime resisted international pressure to comply with a landmark Supreme Court order to free political prisoners.

No fresh date was given for the sessions.

The move followed a shock order Thursday by the country's Supreme Court to release nine political dissidents. It also restored the seats of 12 legislators who had been sacked for defecting from Yameen's party.

The reinstatement of the dozen legislators has given the opposition a majority in the 85-member assembly, and it can now potentially impeach Yameen as well as his cabinet.

The beleaguered president announced Saturday that he sacked police chief Ahmed Saudhee, who was appointed just two days ago. His predecessor Ahmed Areef was fired on Thursday, shortly after he said he will honour the court's decision.

The main opposition Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) said Yameen was yet to release any political prisoners.

"Although Yameen has said he will abide by the ruling, he is yet to comply with the order delivered more than 36 hours ago," Colombo-based MDP spokesman Hamid Abdul Ghafoor said on Saturday morning.

The court had said that cases against the nine dissidents, including MDP leader and former president Mohamed Nasheed, were politically motivated and asked the government to release them immediately.

In a statement issued overnight, the joint opposition, which includes Nasheed's MDP, said there were concerns the regime would ignore the ruling and that it would trigger further unrest in the nation of 340,000 Sunni Muslims.

" We are deeply fearful that the government's refusal to implement the Supreme Court order could escalate to unrest and incite violence across the country," the opposition said.

Nasheed, the country's first democratically-elected president, has urged the government to respect the top court's decision.

The United Nations, Australia, Britain, Canada, India and the United States welcomed the court's decision as a move towards restoring democracy in the politically troubled Indian Ocean nation.

Earlier, Nasheed had said the ruling cleared the way for him to return to the Maldives and contest elections due later this year.

"I can contest and will contest," he told AFP in the Sri Lankan capital Colombo.

For its part, the Maldivian government said Friday that it had concerns about releasing those convicted for "terrorism, corruption, embezzlement, and treason".

Nasheed was barred from contesting any election in the Maldives after a controversial 2015 terrorism conviction internationally criticised as politically motivated.

The Maldives' popular image as an upmarket holiday paradise has been severely damaged by a major crackdown on dissent under Yameen, who has overseen the jailing of almost all his political opponents.

The opposition said there were sporadic clashes Friday night between anti-government activists and the police in the Maldives.



Related Maldives court
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Asia-Pacific News
Russian cyber-fraud suspect extradited to US
Russian cyber-fraud suspect extradited to US

Peter Levashov, 37, was due to appear before a federal judge in Connecticut where he faces hacking, wire and email fraud, identity theft and conspiracy charges.
Pentagon pushes for new low-yield nuclear weapons
Pentagon pushes for new, low-yield nuclear weapons

The so-called Nuclear Posture Review outlines the Pentagon's nuclear ambitions under President Donald Trump and is the first time since 2010 that the military has spelled out how it foresees nuclear threats in the coming decades.
Maduro gears up for re-election with party backing
Maduro gears up for re-election with party backing

The snap poll is to happen sometime before the end of April, after the Constituent Assembly -- a super-legislature stacked with Maduro loyalists -- announced last week the vote was being brought forward from December.
US Mexico play up increased security cooperation
US, Mexico play up increased security cooperation

The US-Mexican relationship has been strained by Trump's attacks on Mexican immigrants and the North American Free Trade Agreement -- and his insistence on building a border wall.
LA school shooting an accident say police
LA school shooting an accident, say police

A 15-year-old boy sustained a head wound, described as a "graze," while a girl of the same age was hit in the wrist in the incident at Salvador Castro Middle School in central Los Angeles on Thursday.
Iraq hunts down ISIL remnants near Saudi border
Iraq hunts down ISIL remnants near Saudi border

ISIL was driven out from territory overrun by terrorist group in northern and western Iraq
UN No aid reached Syria's besieged area in 2 months
UN: No aid reached Syria's besieged area in 2 months

Secretary General Antonio Guterres says people suffering dire health conditions
US Controversial memo released over FBI protests
US: Controversial memo released over FBI protests

'A lot of people should be ashamed of themselves and much worse than that,' Trump says
UN court orders Nicaragua to pay 379 000 to Costa
UN court orders Nicaragua to pay $379,000 to Costa Rica

The sum was well below the $6.7 million demanded by Costa Rica for the environmental harm done to the area, and to compensate its efforts to restore it.
Bangladesh calls for global support for Syria operation
Bangladesh calls for global support for Syria operation

'We want the whole world to understand the position of Turkey and support it morally,' says Bangladesh envoy in Ankara
Trump accuses Justice Dept FBI of pro-Democrat bias
Trump accuses Justice Dept, FBI of pro-Democrat bias

The message came as Trump was expected to approve the release of a confidential Republican-drafted memo alleging abuse of authority in the FBI's probe of his election campaign and its ties to Russia.
Israel hits Hamas-linked site in Gaza
Israel hits Hamas-linked site in Gaza

Warplanes target site affiliated with Hamas's armed wing in Gaza Strip, Palestinian security source says
US 4 students injured in LA school shooting
US: 4 students injured in LA school shooting

12-year-old female suspect taken into custody
Turkish Cypriot leader okays new coalition government
Turkish Cypriot leader okays new coalition government

Republican Turkish Party leader Tufan Erhurman will be prime minister of new 4-party coalition government
Turkish jets destroy PKK targets in northern Iraq
Turkish jets destroy PKK targets in northern Iraq

Airstrikes in Hakurk and Avasin-Basyan regions take place as terror group was preparing attacks, says military
US Russia to meet nuclear treaty obligations US says
US, Russia to meet nuclear treaty obligations, US says

'We assess at this time that Russia has also progressed toward meeting those limits,' State Department spokeswoman says

News

Turkish courts jail 39 over FETO links
Turkish courts jail 39 over FETO links

Egypt court sentences 3 to death over officer’s death
Egypt court sentences 3 to death over officer s death

An emotional courtroom speech by a Muslim mother
An emotional courtroom speech by a Muslim mother

Greek court ratifies Turkish coup plotter’s detention
Greek court ratifies Turkish coup plotter s detention

Court remands man linked to Istanbul airport attack
Court remands man linked to Istanbul airport attack

Istanbul: 5 get life terms in admiral hostage case
Istanbul 5 get life terms in admiral hostage case

Turkish company to build Maldives' largest mosque
Turkish company to build Maldives' largest mosque

Maldives ruling party sacks leader after revolt
Maldives ruling party sacks leader after revolt

Maldivian opposition protests Saudi king's visit
Maldivian opposition protests Saudi king's visit

Ousted Maldivian president vows to return to top post
Ousted Maldivian president vows to return to top post

Exiled Maldives leader to stand for election
Exiled Maldives leader to stand for election

Ex-leader of Maldives plans return to save sinking nation
Ex-leader of Maldives plans return to save sinking nation






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 