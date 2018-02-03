Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
00:46, 04 February 2018 Sunday
Science&Technology
15:36, 03 February 2018 Saturday

  • Share
Turkey to support entrepreneurs in clean technology
Turkey to support entrepreneurs in clean technology

Entrepreneurs who succeed in Clean Innovation Program will be supported by $3M fund: Turkish Scientific Council head

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TUBITAK) and Global Environment Fund (GEF) will support entrepreneurs who work on innovation in clean technology, the council's head has said.

TUBITAK President Prof. Ahmet Arif Ergin said: "Entrepreneurs who succeed in the Clean Innovation Program will be supported by a $3 million fund from the GEF and TUBITAK."

The program, conducted with the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) under the financial support of the Global Clean Innovation Programme (GCIP), has been hosted by TUBITAK since 2014 in Turkey, he said.

Within the scope of the program, clean technology innovation is being encouraged, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and startups that work on energy and water efficiency, renewable energy, waste management, green buildings and transportation field, are being backed, he said.

According to UNIDO, the GCIP "promotes an innovation and entrepreneur ecosystem by identifying and nurturing clean-tech innovators and entrepreneurs; by building capacity within national institutions and partner organizations for the sustainable implementation of the clean-tech ecosystem and accelerator approach".

Ergin said the program's first phase was complete and entrepreneurs were receiving support in the fields of education and mentorship.

"Over 100 startups in energy and environment sectors have successfully the education," he added.

He said a competition was being organized to raise awareness about the program's success.

"Ideas which rank among top three will be rewarded with cash prizes and winners will represent Turkey in the Global Forum 2018 in Los Angeles and California," he said.

He said invitation to the program's phase two, which would be supported by the $3 million fund, would start next year.

TUBITAK -- established in 1963 -- is the leading agency for management, funding and conduct of research in Turkey.

"GEF is a private equity fund manager focused on resource productivity investments globally," according to its website.



Related Turkey clean technology
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Science&Technology News
UAE unveils 1st locally-made satellite
UAE unveils 1st locally-made satellite

'Khalifa Sat' is first satellite to be fully manufactured by Emirati engineers
Turkey to support entrepreneurs in clean technology
Turkey to support entrepreneurs in clean technology

Entrepreneurs who succeed in Clean Innovation Program will be supported by $3M fund: Turkish Scientific Council head
Russia launches 11 space satellites 'without glitch'
Russia launches 11 space satellites 'without glitch'

The country's first orbital launch of 2018 came after a similar liftoff from the cosmodrome in eastern Russia ended in embarrassment, with officials losing contact with a string of satellites last November.
Facebook and Microsoft release quarterly reports
Facebook and Microsoft release quarterly reports

Both companies beat Wall Street revenue expectations for fiscal quarters ending December 31
Popular Line messaging app starts crypto trading spinoff
Popular Line messaging app starts crypto trading spinoff

Line said its new business would "provide a variety of financial services, including a place to exchange and transact virtual currencies, loans, and insurance."
Americans saving energy by staying at home
Americans saving energy by staying at home

New study finds Americans spent an average of eight days more at home in 2012 than in 2003
Social media speed up fight against online hate speech
Social media speed up fight against online hate speech

EU figures show IT companies such as Twitter and Facebook removed 70 percent of illegal hate speech
Turkish firm to install Tesla's supercharging stations
Turkish firm to install Tesla's supercharging stations

Gersan to install charging stations throughout Turkey following agreement with Tesla Motors Netherlands B.V. last month
Iran removes block on Telegram
Iran removes block on Telegram

Journalists were able to access the service on Sunday and officials confirmed it has been restored.
Online games set to help visually impaired
Online games set to help visually impaired

Computer scholars develop games letting impaired people improve their sight through online games
Turkish scientists to crack DNA code from Neolithic era
Turkish scientists to crack DNA code from Neolithic era

Project 'Neogene' to study DNA samples from Turkey's Anatolian region
Apple urged to study iPhone addiction in children
Apple urged to study iPhone addiction in children

The "growing societal unease" over the intensive use of smartphones by children is "at some point is likely to impact even Apple", they warned. 
How Facebook could stop a disease outbreak
How Facebook could stop a disease outbreak

Such people would be "central" in their social networks, and thus likelier to spread disease-causing germs from one group to another.
The most important smartphones of 2017
The most important smartphones of 2017

From wallet-busters to wallet-friendly.
Turkish tachograph poised for ripe EU-based market
Turkish tachograph poised for ripe EU-based market

Aselsan device for monitoring vehicles' speed and distance expected to avoid outflow of almost €1 billion ($1.17 billion)
Google Maps lists Jerusalem as Israeli capital
Google Maps lists Jerusalem as Israeli capital

Social media users call out company for echoing Trump policy

News

Turkey exports tea to 110 countries
Turkey exports tea to 110 countries

Over 80 Syrians rescued off Turkish Mediterranean coast
Over 80 Syrians rescued off Turkish Mediterranean coast

Turkey 'concerned' over Haniyeh terror listing
Turkey 'concerned' over Haniyeh terror listing

Turkey expects Greece to make 'fair' judgements
Turkey expects Greece to make 'fair' judgements

US support to YPG imperils Turkey's security: Cavusoglu
US support to YPG imperils Turkey's security Cavusoglu

Bosnian baby receives brain tumor treatment in Turkey
Bosnian baby receives brain tumor treatment in Turkey






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 