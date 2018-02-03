15:36, 03 February 2018 Saturday

Turkey to support entrepreneurs in clean technology

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TUBITAK) and Global Environment Fund (GEF) will support entrepreneurs who work on innovation in clean technology, the council's head has said.

TUBITAK President Prof. Ahmet Arif Ergin said: "Entrepreneurs who succeed in the Clean Innovation Program will be supported by a $3 million fund from the GEF and TUBITAK."

The program, conducted with the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) under the financial support of the Global Clean Innovation Programme (GCIP), has been hosted by TUBITAK since 2014 in Turkey, he said.

Within the scope of the program, clean technology innovation is being encouraged, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and startups that work on energy and water efficiency, renewable energy, waste management, green buildings and transportation field, are being backed, he said.

According to UNIDO, the GCIP "promotes an innovation and entrepreneur ecosystem by identifying and nurturing clean-tech innovators and entrepreneurs; by building capacity within national institutions and partner organizations for the sustainable implementation of the clean-tech ecosystem and accelerator approach".

Ergin said the program's first phase was complete and entrepreneurs were receiving support in the fields of education and mentorship.

"Over 100 startups in energy and environment sectors have successfully the education," he added.

He said a competition was being organized to raise awareness about the program's success.

"Ideas which rank among top three will be rewarded with cash prizes and winners will represent Turkey in the Global Forum 2018 in Los Angeles and California," he said.

He said invitation to the program's phase two, which would be supported by the $3 million fund, would start next year.

TUBITAK -- established in 1963 -- is the leading agency for management, funding and conduct of research in Turkey.

"GEF is a private equity fund manager focused on resource productivity investments globally," according to its website.