16:50, 03 February 2018 Saturday

PYD/PKK attacks civilians in Syria's Azaz, 4 injured

World Bulletin / News Desk

Four civilians were injured when the PYD/PKK terror group fired seven missiles from Syria's Afrin on a marketplace in Azaz district near the Turkish border on Saturday, according to a hospital official.

One of the injured is in serious condition, an administrative official at Azaz Ahli Hospital, Juma Rahhal told Anadolu Agency.

PYD/PKK frequently targets civilian residential areas in Azaz from Afrin and also targets Turkey's bordering Hatay and Kilis provinces.

Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch on Jan. 20 along with Free Syrian Army (FSA) to clear PYD/PKK and Daesh terrorists from Afrin, northwestern Syria.

Since the start of the operation, the PYD/PKK has carried out cross-border attacks on Turkey by firing rockets on civilian neighborhoods.

According to the Turkish General Staff, Operation Olive Branch aims to establish security and stability along Turkish borders and the region as well as to protect Syrians from terrorist oppression and cruelty.

The operation is being carried out under the framework of Turkey’s rights based on international law, UN Security Council resolutions, its self-defense rights under the UN Charter, and respect for Syria's territorial integrity.