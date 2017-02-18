Worldbulletin News

Today's News
12:43, 04 February 2018 Sunday
Media
Update: 09:38, 04 February 2018 Sunday

Press agenda on February 04
Here are the main topics World Buletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018

 World Bulletin / News Desk

TURKEY

ISTANBUL - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to leave for Vatican City.

ANKARA - Monitoring reactions and developments amid Turkey's ongoing Operation Olive Branch against PYD/PKK and Daesh terror groups in Afrin, northwestern Syria.

 

SOUTHERN CYPRUS

LEFKOSA/LIMASOL - Greek Cypriots go to second round of polls to elect their new leader.

 

MYANMAR

SPECIAL REPORT: Mystery shrouds Muslim lawyer's assassination in Myanmar

By Kyaw Ye Lynn

YANGON, Myanmar - It’s been a year since prominent Muslim lawyer Ko Ni was assassinated but Aung San Suu Kyi is yet to utter a single word to mark the first death anniversary of the man credited with enabling her to become the country’s state counselor.



