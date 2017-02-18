Press agenda on February 04

World Bulletin / News Desk
TURKEY
ISTANBUL - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to leave for Vatican City.
ANKARA - Monitoring reactions and developments amid Turkey's ongoing Operation Olive Branch against PYD/PKK and Daesh terror groups in Afrin, northwestern Syria.
SOUTHERN CYPRUS
LEFKOSA/LIMASOL - Greek Cypriots go to second round of polls to elect their new leader.
MYANMAR
SPECIAL REPORT: Mystery shrouds Muslim lawyer's assassination in Myanmar
By Kyaw Ye Lynn
YANGON, Myanmar - It’s been a year since prominent Muslim lawyer Ko Ni was assassinated but Aung San Suu Kyi is yet to utter a single word to mark the first death anniversary of the man credited with enabling her to become the country’s state counselor.
