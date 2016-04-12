Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
12:43, 04 February 2018 Sunday
Middle East
Update: 10:00, 04 February 2018 Sunday

  • Share
Top Houthi military officer found dead after attack
Top Houthi military officer found dead after attack

Bodies of military officer, two assistants discovered after bombing by pro-government forces

World Bulletin / News Desk

A top Houthi military officer was found dead after pro-government forces bombed a hill in Yemen’s southwestern Taiz province.

In a statement Saturday, the press center for the government forces said Abu Usman, who was responsible for the Houthis’ military operations in Taiz, was found dead with his two assistants after a cannon targeted Telle es Selal’i, a hill in the eastern part of the province.

Yemen plunged into civil war in 2014 when Shia Houthi militia overran much of the country, including the capital Sanaa, forcing the internationally recognized government to set up an interim capital in the coastal city of Aden.

In 2015, Saudi Arabia and its Sunni-Arab allies launched a massive military campaign aimed at reversing Houthi gains and shoring up the Yemeni government.



Related yemen houthi taiz yemen
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
Russia criticizes new US nuclear plan
Russia criticizes new US nuclear plan

On Friday, Pentagon issued policy statement focusing on developing smaller atomic bombs
Greek Cypriots vote in second round to elect leader
Greek Cypriots vote in second round to elect leader

Current leader Nicos Anastasiades competing against Stavros Malas in second round
PLO calls for urgent action plan on Israel
PLO calls for urgent action plan on Israel

Decision made at meeting of executive committee chaired by President Mahmoud Abbas
Palestinian teen killed in raid on Israel's Jenin
Palestinian teen killed in raid on Israel's Jenin

19-year-old Ahmad Semir Abu Ubeyd succumbed to severe head wound in hospital, according to Palestinian Health Ministry
Russian cyber-fraud suspect extradited to US
Russian cyber-fraud suspect extradited to US

Peter Levashov, 37, was due to appear before a federal judge in Connecticut where he faces hacking, wire and email fraud, identity theft and conspiracy charges.
Pentagon pushes for new low-yield nuclear weapons
Pentagon pushes for new, low-yield nuclear weapons

The so-called Nuclear Posture Review outlines the Pentagon's nuclear ambitions under President Donald Trump and is the first time since 2010 that the military has spelled out how it foresees nuclear threats in the coming decades.
Maduro gears up for re-election with party backing
Maduro gears up for re-election with party backing

The snap poll is to happen sometime before the end of April, after the Constituent Assembly -- a super-legislature stacked with Maduro loyalists -- announced last week the vote was being brought forward from December.
US Mexico play up increased security cooperation
US, Mexico play up increased security cooperation

The US-Mexican relationship has been strained by Trump's attacks on Mexican immigrants and the North American Free Trade Agreement -- and his insistence on building a border wall.
LA school shooting an accident say police
LA school shooting an accident, say police

A 15-year-old boy sustained a head wound, described as a "graze," while a girl of the same age was hit in the wrist in the incident at Salvador Castro Middle School in central Los Angeles on Thursday.
Iraq hunts down ISIL remnants near Saudi border
Iraq hunts down ISIL remnants near Saudi border

ISIL was driven out from territory overrun by terrorist group in northern and western Iraq
UN No aid reached Syria's besieged area in 2 months
UN: No aid reached Syria's besieged area in 2 months

Secretary General Antonio Guterres says people suffering dire health conditions
US Controversial memo released over FBI protests
US: Controversial memo released over FBI protests

'A lot of people should be ashamed of themselves and much worse than that,' Trump says
UN court orders Nicaragua to pay 379 000 to Costa
UN court orders Nicaragua to pay $379,000 to Costa Rica

The sum was well below the $6.7 million demanded by Costa Rica for the environmental harm done to the area, and to compensate its efforts to restore it.
Bangladesh calls for global support for Syria operation
Bangladesh calls for global support for Syria operation

'We want the whole world to understand the position of Turkey and support it morally,' says Bangladesh envoy in Ankara
Trump accuses Justice Dept FBI of pro-Democrat bias
Trump accuses Justice Dept, FBI of pro-Democrat bias

The message came as Trump was expected to approve the release of a confidential Republican-drafted memo alleging abuse of authority in the FBI's probe of his election campaign and its ties to Russia.
Israel hits Hamas-linked site in Gaza
Israel hits Hamas-linked site in Gaza

Warplanes target site affiliated with Hamas's armed wing in Gaza Strip, Palestinian security source says

News

Saudi-led coalition strikes Houthi positions in Yemen
Saudi-led coalition strikes Houthi positions in Yemen

Bomb blast kills 5 civilians in Yemen
Bomb blast kills 5 civilians in Yemen

Yemeni govt forces claim gains against Houthis in Taiz
Yemeni govt forces claim gains against Houthis in Taiz

Yemen presidency condemns 'illegitimate coup' in Aden
Yemen presidency condemns 'illegitimate coup' in Aden

12 dead after clashes in Yemen's Aden
12 dead after clashes in Yemen's Aden

Yemen: Houthis release 600 President Saleh supporters
Yemen Houthis release 600 President Saleh supporters

Yemen government announces budget after three-year hiatus
Yemen government announces budget after three-year hiatus

WHO delivers 200 tons of health supplies to Yemen
WHO delivers 200 tons of health supplies to Yemen

Saudi envoy to Yemen arrives in interim capital Aden
Saudi envoy to Yemen arrives in interim capital Aden






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 