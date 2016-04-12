Update: 10:00, 04 February 2018 Sunday

Top Houthi military officer found dead after attack

World Bulletin / News Desk

A top Houthi military officer was found dead after pro-government forces bombed a hill in Yemen’s southwestern Taiz province.

In a statement Saturday, the press center for the government forces said Abu Usman, who was responsible for the Houthis’ military operations in Taiz, was found dead with his two assistants after a cannon targeted Telle es Selal’i, a hill in the eastern part of the province.

Yemen plunged into civil war in 2014 when Shia Houthi militia overran much of the country, including the capital Sanaa, forcing the internationally recognized government to set up an interim capital in the coastal city of Aden.

In 2015, Saudi Arabia and its Sunni-Arab allies launched a massive military campaign aimed at reversing Houthi gains and shoring up the Yemeni government.