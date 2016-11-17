Palestinian teen killed in raid on Israel's Jenin

World Bulletin / News Desk
A Palestinian teen was killed Saturday following a raid by Israeli forces in the northern city of Jenin in the occupied West Bank.
The teen suffered a severe head wound during the raid and was transferred to Jenin’s state hospital, the Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement.
According to local sources, the teen was identified as 19-year-old Ahmad Semir Abu Ubeyd.
Earlier in the day, Israeli forces surrounded several homes in al-Kufayr and Barqin villages in southern Jenin in search of Ahmed Jarrar, according to local residents. Jarrar is accused by Israeli authorities of killing a Jewish settler in a drive-by shooting last month near Nablus.
There was no comment from the Israeli military on the raid.
Last week, Israeli forces killed a Palestinian man and demolished four homes during a raid in Jenin in search of Jarrar.
