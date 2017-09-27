Today in History February 04

|786
|Harun al-Rashid succeeds his older brother the Abbasid Caliph al-Hadi as Caliph of Baghdad.
|1194
|Richard I, King of England, is freed from captivity in Germany.
|1508
|The Proclamation of Trent is made.
|1787
|Shay's Rebellion, an uprising of debt-ridden Massachusetts farmers against the new U.S. government, fails.
|1795
|France abolishes slavery in her territories and confers slaves to citizens.
|1889
|Harry Longabaugh is released from Sundance Prison in Wyoming, thereby acquiring the famous nickname, "the Sundance Kid."
|1899
|After an exchange of gunfire, fighting breaks out between American troops and Filipinos near Manila, sparking the Philippine-American War
|1906
|The New York Police Department begins finger print identification.
|1909
|California law segregates Caucasian and Japanese schoolchildren.
|1915
|Germany decrees British waters as part of the war zone; all ships to be sunk without warning.
|1923
|French troops take the territories of Offenburg, Appenweier and Buhl in the Ruhr as a part of the agreement ending World War I.
|1932
|Governor Franklin D. Roosevelt inaugurates the Winter Olympics at Lake Placid, N.Y.
|1941
|The United Service Organization (U.S.O.) is formed to cater to armed forces and defense industries.
|1944
|The Japanese attack the Indian Seventh Army in Burma.
|1945
|The Big Three, American, British and Soviet leaders, meet in Yalta to discuss the war aims.
|1966
|Senate Foreign Relations Committee begins televised hearings on the Vietnam War.
|1974
|Newspaper heiress Patty Hearst is kidnapped by the Symbionese Liberation Army, beginning one of the most bizarre cases in FBI history.
|1980
|Syria withdraws its peacekeeping force in Beirut.
|1986
|The U.S. Post Office issues a commemorative stamp featuring Sojourner Truth.