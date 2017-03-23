Worldbulletin News

12:44, 04 February 2018 Sunday
Turkey
Update: 10:57, 04 February 2018 Sunday

Erdogan, Macron discuss Afrin operation over phone
Turkish, French presidents also exchange views on Sochi talks

World Bulletin / News Desk

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron discussed Turkey’s ongoing Operation Olive Branch in Syria’s northwestern region of Afrin over the phone, a Turkish presidential source said on Saturday.

According to the source, Erdogan and Macron also exchanged views on bilateral relations and on the outcome of the Syrian National Dialogue Congress held in the Russian coastal city of Sochi this past week.

Erdogan shared information about Operation Olive Branch and informed Macron about the cross-border rocket attacks perpetrated by the terrorist PYD/PKK oraganization on Turkey's bordering Hatay and Kilis provinces.

During the conversation, Erdogan said Turkey does not have any design on any country’s territory and added the operation was aimed at clearing PYD/PKK, YPG and ISIL terrorists from Afrin.

The leaders agreed to keep close contact oreagarding regional issues, particularly on the political process in Syria.

Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch on Jan. 20 to clear PYD/PKK and ISIL terrorists from Afrin in northwestern Syria.

Since the start of the operation, PYD/PKK cross-border attacks on civilians have killed at least seven people and injured over 100.

According to the Turkish General Staff, Operation Olive Branch aims to establish security and stability along Turkey’s borders and the region as well as protect Syrians from terrorist oppression and cruelty.

The operation is being carried out under the framework of Turkey’s rights based on international law, UN Security Council resolutions, its self-defense rights under the UN Charter, and respect for Syria's territorial integrity.



